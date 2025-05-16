Analyst claims Jon Scheyer’s Duke may need backup plans as transfer target eyes NBA Draft

Duke transfer commit Cedric Coward is participating in the 2025 NBA Draft process and may forgo his college eligibility. The Washington State forward, who committed to the Blue Devils in late April, is attending the NBA Draft Combine and has not ruled out remaining in the draft.
Multiple reports indicate his stock is rising. On a recent episode of ESPN’s “The Lowe Post” podcast, Zach Lowe said Coward is “all but a lock” for the first round.
Analyst Jeff Goodman, discussing the topic on Thursday on “The Field of 68: After Dark,” echoed that view. Goodman said (3:32):
“I think Duke feels probably the same way right now that he's likely to stay in the draft, which means I got to figure something out. I like their roster. I just doesn't overwhelm me right now. And then you take Cedric Coward out of there, even less so. They got to find somebody else that can be an impact player.”
In mid-April, ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla tweeted that Coward is a likely picked in the 20-40 range.
Reportedly, Coward has said he’s in regular contact with Duke’s staff and that they support his pursuit of the draft. Under NCAA rules, players must withdraw from the NBA Draft by May 28 to retain college eligibility. The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.
Duke awaiting final roster clarity as Cedric Coward weighs decision
Cedric Coward remains Duke’s only confirmed transfer addition with a proven track record of college production. As of now, Duke’s projected roster does not include a single returner or transfer who averaged more than seven points per game at the college level last season, according to Sports Illustrated.
Anticipating possible roster changes, Duke’s staff has hosted visits from 2025 prospect Braydon Hawthorne and 2026 prospect Sebastian Wilkins, who could reclassify to enroll for the upcoming season. The program has also contacted USC transfer Desmond Claude. These steps indicates that Duke is preparing for the possibility that Coward does not join the team.
The roster will undergo significant changes, with several starters departing. Isaiah Evans returns, while the expected starting group features incoming freshmen Cameron Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia, along with junior Caleb Foster and senior Maliq Brown.
Coward’s status may impact whether Duke enters the 2025-26 season as a preseason top-five team.
