Analyst claims Jon Scheyer’s Duke may need backup plans as transfer target eyes NBA Draft

Duke transfer commit Cedric Coward is participating in the 2025 NBA Draft process and may forgo his college eligibility. The Washington State forward, who committed to the Blue Devils in late April, is attending the NBA Draft Combine and has not ruled out remaining in the draft.

Ad

Multiple reports indicate his stock is rising. On a recent episode of ESPN’s “The Lowe Post” podcast, Zach Lowe said Coward is “all but a lock” for the first round.

Analyst Jeff Goodman, discussing the topic on Thursday on “The Field of 68: After Dark,” echoed that view. Goodman said (3:32):

“I think Duke feels probably the same way right now that he's likely to stay in the draft, which means I got to figure something out. I like their roster. I just doesn't overwhelm me right now. And then you take Cedric Coward out of there, even less so. They got to find somebody else that can be an impact player.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

In mid-April, ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla tweeted that Coward is a likely picked in the 20-40 range.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reportedly, Coward has said he’s in regular contact with Duke’s staff and that they support his pursuit of the draft. Under NCAA rules, players must withdraw from the NBA Draft by May 28 to retain college eligibility. The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.

Duke awaiting final roster clarity as Cedric Coward weighs decision

Cedric Coward remains Duke’s only confirmed transfer addition with a proven track record of college production. As of now, Duke’s projected roster does not include a single returner or transfer who averaged more than seven points per game at the college level last season, according to Sports Illustrated.

Ad

Andrew Cook (9) controls the ball against Washington State Cougars guard Cedric Coward (0) - Source: Imagn

Anticipating possible roster changes, Duke’s staff has hosted visits from 2025 prospect Braydon Hawthorne and 2026 prospect Sebastian Wilkins, who could reclassify to enroll for the upcoming season. The program has also contacted USC transfer Desmond Claude. These steps indicates that Duke is preparing for the possibility that Coward does not join the team.

Ad

The roster will undergo significant changes, with several starters departing. Isaiah Evans returns, while the expected starting group features incoming freshmen Cameron Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia, along with junior Caleb Foster and senior Maliq Brown.

Coward’s status may impact whether Duke enters the 2025-26 season as a preseason top-five team.

Also Read: "Amazing what happens when you put on a Duke jersey": Fans react as Blue Devils' transfer Cedric Coward impresses at NBA draft combine

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here