Analyst claims Kansas signing Jacque Vaughn can spell the end for HC Bill Self

Former Kansas star and NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn joined Bill Self's staff as an assistant coach on Wednesday. Vaughn took over for Norm Roberts, who retired on May 5 after working with the program for 14 years.

Vaughn, whose No. 11 jersey hangs in the Allen Fieldhouse rafters, brings a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience to Lawrence. The Jayhawks, whose performance has been going downhill since their national championship win in 2022, may view Vaughn as a potential savior for the team.

Analysts Andy Patton and Isaac Schade on the recent episode of Locked On College Basketball discussed Vaughn's hiring and whether it could mean Self is on his way out, given the coach's recent health concerns.

"(Jacque) has had like a 15-year NBA coaching career," Schade said (Timestamp: 3:45). "Basically went straight from playing for the Spurs to being an assistant for the Spurs, and has been coaching at the NBA level every year other than the year that's wrapping up right now.

"And so, all that experience, all the history at his alma mater — this seems like a no-brainer to me, to have him be, even if it's not publicly, the coach-in-waiting ... just makes all the sense in the world to me."

Schade also brought up Self's health problems and how they could factor into the decision. During the 2022-23 season, Self was not on the sidelines for the postseason tournament due to heart issues.

"Bill Self is 62 right now, which is not old. But health issues play into that," Schade added. "His 62 might make him somebody else's 69, just depending on how that health holds up."

Bill Self highlights Jacque Vaughn's impressive resume and strong connection to Jayhawk legacy

Bill Self shared his excitement about Jacque Vaughn's addition to the program, as he believes Vaughn will have an immediate impact through his experience.

"I've known Jacque from a distance for several years now and have always admired how he has conducted himself professionally and how he has treated people," Self said, per ESPN. "I think he will be an excellent addition to our program, while also serving as a great mentor, coach and representative of Kansas basketball."

Vaughn will help in getting the Jayhawks back to their rightful place as one of the premier teams in the nation — he has to do it following their recent struggles. They closed the previous season 21-13 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

