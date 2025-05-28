Analyst claims PJ Haggerty did not have $3,000,000 offer on the table before making Kansas State decision: "It was smart for Memphis to move on" 

Former Memphis guard PJ Haggerty starred for the Tigers under coach Penny Hardaway, helping to lead the team to the AAC regular-season and Tournament titles. On Tuesday, the reigning AAC Player of the Year withdrew his name from the NBA draft and announced a new transfer destination.

Speculation has been rife among various analysts that Haggerty's $4 million asking price has led to schools keeping their distance from the talented guard but on Tuesday, the Kansas State Wildcats announced his signing.

During Tuesday's segment of the "CBS College Basketball Show" podcast, analyst Gary Parrish rubbished claims that Haggerty had a $3 million offer from the Tigers which he turned down to take the Wildcats' lesser offer.

"According to the Memphis beat writers, there are two daily beat writers who cover the team full-time — that’s their job — Memphis pulled the offer," Parrish said. "Memphis moved on. Memphis either pulled it or massively decreased the offer.

"The idea is that, on Monday, PJ Haggerty had a $3 million offer from Memphis and a lesser offer from Kansas State but decided to take less from Kansas State instead of more from Memphis. I thought it was smart for Memphis to move on at some point," he added.

Haggerty joining the Wildcats represents the second straight season that Kansas State has spent big on a player after splashing $2 million on Coleman Hawkins from the Illinois Fighting Illini.

PJ Haggerty a huge coup for Kansas State

PJ Haggerty had a stellar season under Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. Haggerty averaged 21.7 points on 47.6% shooting from the floor and 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists earning him second-team All-American honors.

According to 247Sports, he was the No. 2 ranked player in the transfer portal, representing a huge coup for Kansas State Wildcats coach Jerome Tang.

Haggerty performed impressively at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago scoring 73% of his shots during the individual drills and tallying 18.0 ppg and 7.0 rpg during the scrimmage on May 14.

The Wildcats will represent Haggerty's fourth team. He started his college basketball career with the TCU Horned Frogs before joining the Tulsa Golden Hurricane for one season and then the Tigers.

The Wildcats finished last season with a 16-17 record and have missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the past two years. After spending big on PJ Haggerty, the spotlight will swing towards coach Tang to deliver next season.

