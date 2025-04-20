Analyst claims PJ Haggerty returning to Penny Hardaway's Memphis as standout guard's "best option"

College basketball analyst Ryan Hammer expressed his thoughts on guard PJ Haggerty’s best option after the 6-foot-3 sophomore entered the transfer portal. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Hammer suggested that Haggerty should return to familiar territory, coach Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers.

With the transfer portal set to close on Tuesday, Hammer argued that returning to Memphis offered the most practical and lucrative option for the guard.

“As a free agent," Hammer said, "trying to have any kind of sway on rotation and style, I think, is a turn off for other coaches, explaining the potential friction Haggerty might face if he joined a new program with existing systems. “And late in the portal process, you also just cut your list of options so thin. Realistically, Memphis is probably the best option.”

Haggerty, who led the Tigers in average points (21.7) and was third in the country, is now navigating a tight transfer market. According to Hammer, Baylor was one of the few top programs still rebuilding their roster.

“The one reasonable one right now is Baylor,” Hammer said. “Because they basically lost their entire roster. Maybe Carolina, maybe Florida, but they also have Xavier, and so it’s going to be more of a balance.”

Even with those possibilities, Hammer suggested that none of the programs could offer what Memphis does, a leading role and premium financial upside.

Under coach Penny Hardaway, Memphis finished last season with a 29-6 record and top of the American standings. Hammer’s assessment of Haggerty’s final decision highlighted the need to stick with Memphis, where he has proven himself.

PJ Haggerty leaves Memphis and enters the transfer Portal

Memphis Tigers guard PJ Haggerty has entered the NCAA transfer portal and has become one of the most coveted players available due to his impressive numbers during the 2024-25 season. Haggerty, who finished the season as American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year and a consensus second-team All-American, announced his decision on Thursday.

After an impressive season with the Tigers, the 6-foot-3 sophomore is now seen as a prospect for other programs aware of his availability.

Haggerty began his college career at TCU, appearing in only six games. He transferred to Tulsa for the 2023-24 season and made his mark, averaging 21.2 points. In 2024-25, he then joined Penny Hardaway’s Memphis, remaining in the AAC.

The guard was vital in Memphis’ impressive 29-6 campaign, leading the program to both the AAC regular-season and conference tournament titles. He put up 21.7 points per game while also contributing 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 47.6% and over 36% from behind the arc.

His departure has left a significant role for Memphis to fill, with the entire starting five now gone, including Tyrese Hunter, Colby Rogers, Nick Jourdain and Dain Dainja, all of whom have exhausted their eligibility.

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

