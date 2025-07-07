Analyst compares Sarah Strong to Maya Moore amid rising competition with Azzi Fudd: “She’s literally the same person”

Chelsea Sherrod is high on Sarah Strong, and said as much when giving her a player comparison. The analyst compared the freshman phenom to former UConn star Maya Moore in an episode of "Big East Energy" posted to YouTube on Saturday.

Ad

Sherrod pointed to Strong's development, which was on display as she served as a consistent starter for the Huskies in her freshman campaign. The forward started in all 40 games during UConn's national championship-winning season.

"The great thing about Sarah last year was like we got a whole full season of Sarah, and I really got to see her evolution because she was playing night in and night out," Sherrod said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sherrod compared Strong's consistent presence on the court to Azzi Fudd, whose time at UConn has been impacted by a number of injuries. This season, the guard played in 34 games, the most of her college career.

"The one thing about Azzi is that yes, she was like in and out last year, but if we get a full year of Azzi playing at a high level and if Sarah beats her out, then kudos to Sarah," Sherrod said.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Sherrod offered a bold player comparison for Strong. The analyst said Strong is similar to Huskies legend Maya Moore. Moore was a four-time AP All-American, two-time AP Player of the Year and two-time NCAA champion.

Ad

Moore went on to be selected No. 1 in the 2011 WNBA draft. She spent the entirety of her eight-season career with Minnesota and was a six-time All-Star, four-time WNBA champion and the 2014 MVP on her way to being named to the Hall of Fame.

"[Strong's] just incredible," Sherrod said. "I mean, everyone says that she's Maya Moore esque. She's literally the same person."

Sherrod has high hopes for Strong as she looks to build on an impressive freshman campaign and compete with Fudd.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Sarah Strong shows off skills for Team USA

Sarah Strong is staying busy this offseason. The UConn freshman star represented Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

Ad

Team USA 3x3 went undefeated in group play (4-0) at the event, and Strong impressed with 8.3 points (second in the tournament) and 7.0 rebounds (first) per game.

Ad

Sarah Strong has been honing her skill set with USA Basketball since 2022. She helped Team USA win its sixth consecutive gold medal at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Hungary and led the US to its seventh consecutive gold medal in the event the next year. Strong scored 46 points at the 2023 World Cup, tied for second place among all players.

The forward was a member of the 2024 USA 3x3 Women's U18 National Team and averaged 7.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals in 14.3 minutes on the way to gold.

Ad

Sarah Strong has continued to highlight her excellence with Team USA this summer ahead of her sophomore campaign at UConn.

Also read: Sarah Strong’s mom Allison Feaster reacts as Paige Bueckers gets emotional addressing UConn teammates’ support

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here