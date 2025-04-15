Sarah Strong’s mom Allison Feaster reacts as Paige Bueckers gets emotional addressing UConn teammates’ support

A star is nothing without those who love and support them, and Paige Bueckers knows that. At Monday's 2025 WNBA draft, the UConn star was surrounded by her teammates, who gave her a standing ovation when she was drafted to the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 pick.

Following her selection as the first pick, Bueckers was asked about the importance of her UConn teammates' support.

"They've changed my life. Those are my sisters," Bueckers said, brought to tears. "I'm just extremely grateful for them."

One of Bueckers' teammates in attendance was freshman phenom Sarah Strong. Strong's mother, Boston Celtics vice president of team operations and organizational growth, Allison Feaster, shared Bueckers' emotional response on her Instagram story.

Bueckers may be leaving UConn to begin her professional career, but it is clear how much she values the support of her teammates, whom she views as sisters.

Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers' teamwork at UConn this season

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong led the UConn Huskies in every major category this season. Bueckers led the squad in points per game, with 19.9, and assists, with 4.6. Meanwhile, Strong led in rebounds (8.9), steals (2.3) and blocks (1.6).

In her first college season, Strong served as UConn's starting forward. She was second in scoring behind Bueckers, with 16.4 ppg. Strong also established herself as an excellent shooter, averaging 58.6%, including 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Bueckers also had a strong season on her way to being the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. She had the second-highest steal and block values behind Strong. Like the freshman forward, Bueckers shot the ball well at 53.4% (41.9% on 3-pointers)

The two UConn stars worked together to help lead the team to its first national title since 2016. Bueckers saved her best basketball for the postseason, during which she averaged 24.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Her defensive depth was highlighted with 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Strong became just the third freshman to put up 20-plus points in both the Final Four and national championship game.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA - Source: Imagn

Bueckers and Strong were invaluable in bringing the national title home to UConn. At her draft day, Bueckers ensured her teammates knew how much they meant to her.

