Analyst dubs UConn acquiring Serah Williams a "shot to all the haters" from HC Geno Auriemma 

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies acquired a major talent in Serah Williams. The former Wisconsin Badgers forward will head to Storrs, Connecticut, for the upcoming season as one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.

Analyst Mark Zenetto on Thursday's episode of his podcast, "The Hoops Cap", discussed the roster coach Auriemma is assembling and Williams' fit within the program.

"I think what it signified for Geno was that it was kind of like a shot to all the haters," Zenetto said, "even those that consider themselves UConn fans — that he couldn't get things done, his recruiting classes aren't as good anymore.

"He gets the best player in the portal. I don't know what the rankings are, and I don't care, because Serah Williams was the best player in the portal for UConn, who already just won a national title and their 12th all-time," he added.

(from 3:02 mark onwards)

Zenetto continued to say that Auriemma essentially sent a message that UConn has built a culture over the past 40 years where players are not concerned about NIL money because they know they will get better playing for the Huskies.

Serah Williams, who spent three seasons at Wisconsin, was the top scorer for the Badgers in each of the last two years. She had her best season this past year, averaging 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

She entered the transfer portal in March and committed to UConn on Apr. 30.

"Genesis 28:15 “Yes. I’ll stay with you, I’ll protect you wherever you go.” Go Huskiess," Williams wrote in an Instagram post, confirming her transfer to Storrs.

Serah Williams reveals her decision to transfer to UConn Huskies

Serah Williams had top programs – including UConn and LSU – reaching out when she entered the transfer portal. Kim Mulkey and the Tigers pursued Williams hard, but in the end, the opportunity to play for Geno Auriemma and the Huskies proved too enticing.

"When I first stepped on campus at UConn and met the players and staff, it felt like the right place for me to spend my last year in college both on and off the court," Williams said via UConnHuskies.com. "The winning environment and atmosphere were everything I was looking for."

After star player Paige Bueckers left for the WNBA, Williams has a chance to step in and play a big role for UConn right away. She will join a roster that includes Azzi Fudd, Sarah Williams and Jana El-Alfy.

