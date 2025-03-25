Analyst Elle Duncan weighs in on JuJu Watkins' injury "changing tenor" of March Madness

USC star JuJu Watkins is out for the rest of the women's NCAA tournament after tearing her ACL in her right knee during a second-round game against Mississippi State.

Watkins suffered the injury on a fast break when her knee buckled after contact, forcing her to collapse to the court. She clutched her knee and remained down for over a minute before being helped off.

USC later confirmed she would need season-ending surgery, followed by rehabilitation.

On ESPN's NBA Today, analyst Elle Duncan called the injury a major turning point, saying:

"We're just gonna address the elephant in the room, this totally sucks,” she said. “I don't think it's hyperbolic to say this not only changed the tenor of this game but potentially the tournament."

The impact of Watkins' injury extended beyond the court. Mississippi State players were met with loud boos from the crowd every time they had possession in the second half.

Even the school's cheerleaders were jeered during their halftime performance. The atmosphere remained charged as fans vented their frustration at every opportunity.

JuJu Watkins is out for the season

The school confirmed JuJu Watkins will undergo surgery and begin rehabilitation soon.

"JuJu Watkins sustained a season-ending injury in the NCAA second round on Monday night," the Trojans said. "She will undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation shortly thereafter."

Expand Tweet

"You never want anyone to go down, especially someone like JuJu, who we all lean on in so many ways,” coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “But this team rallied. They rallied for her. They rallied for each other. Our fans had our back. I'm just really proud. I think we showed what kind of team we are."

Despite the setback, the top-seeded Trojans (30-3) remain focused. They will face No. 5 Kansas State (29-7) in the Sweet 16 on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT in Spokane, Washington.

