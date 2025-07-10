Analyst highlights one key skill shared by five-star Saniyah Hall and Texas star Madison Booker

College basketball analyst Shane Laflin compared five-star high school prospect Saniyah Hall to Texas Longhorns star forward Madison Booker in his latest article for ESPN.

Laflin, who is also a member of the McDonald's All-American Committee and is part of the board of selectors for the Naismith Trophy, wrote about the Class of 2026 women's basketball prospects on Wednesday and their player comparisons.

According to Laflin, Hall and Booker can play multiple positions aside from their original court assignments, but there's one skill that helps them stand out from the rest of the field, and that's their fierce resolve to attack the rim.

"She (Booker) excels in the mid-range and is always a threat to attack the basket, averaging 16 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game," the analyst said.

"(Hall) creates with a variety of skills off the dribble and takes contact at the rim extremely well," Laflin pointed out. "Hall averaged 20 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this past season for Montverde Academy."

The analyst, however, noted that both players need to step up their long-range marksmanship to make it to the next level. Booker has only attempted 12% of her shots from beyond the arc despite shooting a 40.3% clip from threes last season.

Hall, on the other hand, is starting to gain confidence from long range, with 20% of her made field goals coming from the 3-point line.

Saniyah Hall to represent Team USA for FIBA U-19 Women's Basketball World Cup

Saniyah Hall will represent Team USA for the FIBA U-19 Women's Basketball World Cup in the Czech Republic from July 12-20. The six-foot-one Montverde Academy standout made it to the 12-man roster after a rigorous three-day tryout in Colorado Springs last month.

Hall participated in tryouts for the 2023 USA Women's U16 national team and the 2024 USA Women's U17 squad but was named to the USA 3x3 Women's U18 World Cup team. Aside from Hall, the team is composed of Jasmine Davidson Omolade Adewumi, Ariana Roberson and Sarah Strong, who was adjudged Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

The Lorain, Ohio, native made a good account of herself in the tournament, playing six games and helping Team USA win the title. She scored eight points in the team's 21-19 win in the gold-medal game against Japan.

Hall also scored eight points each against Spain and China in the quarterfinals and the semifinals, respectively.

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

