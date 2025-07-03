Analyst hypes Dusty May vs Bruce Pearl as Michigan and Auburn headline early tournament action: “Might be the game of the day – or the first two days”

The Players Era Festival's schedule is out, and fans can look forward to the Auburn vs. Michigan game as coaches Dusty May and Bruce Pearl's teams take to the court.

Analyst Andy Patton talked about the game in a YouTube video shared on Wednesday on Locked On College Basketball.

"This might be the game of the day. This might be the game of the first two days. What an incredible matchup this is going to be. Obviously, so many of the big players from last year’s game are not going to be there — Vlad Golden and Danny Wolf both out the door to the NBA, alongside Johni Broome and many of those veteran players for Auburn," he said (Timestamp: 14:39).

Despite many star players gone from both teams, he explains why this game will be an interesting one.

"But Chad Pedford is back for the Tigers. They add Keshawn Hall and Keshawn Murphy out of the transfer portal. Meanwhile, this Michigan team — Yakel Lendberg, they get Elliot Cadeau from North Carolina. This is going to be a real fun one. Two great coaches. There’s a lot to like about this Michigan-Auburn game."

The three-day event will be held in November. The Wolverines will face the Tigers on November 25, the second day of the event.

Bruce Pearl and Dusty May shared their connection ahead of the Sweet 16 clash

Ahead of Auburn and Michigan clashing in the Sweet 16, May recalled playing near Bruce Pearl’s University of Southern Indiana squad while at Oakland City.

“It’s not our first time crossing paths. I was sitting out as a Division II player at Oakland City. We played in USI’s tournament when Coach Pearl had the Screaming Eagles at the top of college basketball. Their university was 20 miles apart,” May told the reporters.

Bruce Pearl coached USI from 1992 to 2001. He remembered May hiring KT Harrell, his former Auburn captain, as Director of Basketball Operations at Florida Atlantic. Harrell now holds that role at Michigan.

“KT was a great player for us. He was SEC-level talent when we didn’t have much,” Pearl said.

Dusty May also spoke of breakfasts with Pearl’s late father, Bennie, in South Florida while promoting the FAU program.

“His dad was with a group of old basketball guys. I’d sit in and talk hoops,” May recalled.

Auburn made a 78–65 comeback win over Michigan in the Sweet 16 on March 28.

