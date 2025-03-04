Analyst Jay Bilas shares qualities for top 5 NCAA championship contenders 

As we enter March, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas shared his list of top five contenders, along with the main qualities each team has in the race for the national championship.

Ad

On social media, Bilas posted a video today going through what he considers are the top five teams in the country. While each of those teams could claim the national title when it’s all said and done, the analyst did separate the top three teams from the latter two.

Entering the final week of the regular season, every team has already had a chance to show their best traits so far. Bilas sees different qualities for all top five teams, but sees Auburn as the best of the bunch.

Ad

Trending

“When each of these teams are healthy I think Auburn has proven to be overall the best team," Bilas said. "They played the best schedule. They got, what? 15 quad one wins. Their entire schedule has been quad one.

“But not only with Johni Broome, who is a run-stopper, kind of an on-demand scorer and one of the best rebounders in the country. They’ve got excellent guard play," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The insider also considered the two teams most likely to challenge the Tigers are the Duke Blue Devils and Florida Gators.

Among those two teams, Duke might be in the best position to beat Auburn. They have already done it this season, but are also the most talented team according to Bilas.

“Duke, when healthy, is perhaps the most talented team in the country and they’ve got the best all around player in Cooper Flagg,” Bilas said.

Ad

As for the Gators, the analyst considered their length up front and their four guards are their biggest strength.

As for the other two teams, Houston and Alabama, are almost opposites. Bilas has the Houston Cougars as a strong defensive team that can score from beyond the arc, while the Alabama Crimson Tide is a high scoring team.

Jay Bilas sees Iowa State as a possible sleeper pick

Ahead of the weekend action, Bilas also appeared on “Underdogs” and gave his pick for a possible Cinderella team. The former Duke player picked the Iowa State Cyclones as the possible surprise team in this year’s tourney.

Ad

“I think Iowa State healthy can do it. They’ve had Curtis Jones, their leading scorer… and then Keyshawn Gilbert have been injured and ill of late, but of they are healthy, they are legit,” Bilas added.

Ad

The No. 10 Cyclones have a 22-7 record and are tied for fourth place in the Big 12. They have lost some steam dropping five of their last 10, but as the ESPN personality mentioned, they have struggled with injuries.

If they can get healthy, there’s reason to believe they can make a run in March.

What did you make of Jay Bilas' comments? Do you agree with him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here