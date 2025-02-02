"They've done a remarkable job": Jay Bilas believes once unranked Tom Izzo's Michigan State are Final Four caliber 

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas made a bold statement ahead of Michigan State’s road matchup against USC on Saturday, declaring the Spartans as a Final Four contender under legendary coach Tom Izzo.

Michigan State began the season unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, but the Spartans have quickly risen to prominence. Winning 18 of their first 20 games, they are now ranked in the top 10 and boast a perfect 9-0 record in conference play.

“I think it’s remarkable that they’re 18-2 because after seeing them in the Champions Classic and in Maui, that wasn’t a prediction,” Bilas said on ESPN’s College GameDay. “They’ve done a remarkable job.”

The Spartans faced early challenges, losing to then-No. 1-ranked Kansas in the Champions Classic and falling to Memphis in the Maui Invitational, both in November. However, since those neutral-court defeats, Michigan State has won 13 straight games, maintaining a flawless 15-0 record in home and away games.

Offensively, the Spartan’s success has been a collective effort. Seven players have averaged seven points or more, with Izzo utilizing a deep rotation of 10 or more players. Despite being one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking 348th with a 29% success rate, Michigan State has adapted its approach to thrive.

“I think they’re really different this year because they’re getting to the free throw line,” Bilas said. “They’ve adjusted, so they’re not relying on jump shots as they have in the past. They’re making more free throws than their opponents attempt, and they’re top 40 in the country in free throw rate.”

This strategy was evident during their 73-51 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday, where the Spartans shot four times as many free throws as their opponent. This trend has been a key factor in their impressive season.

Michigan State is on track for its best season under Izzo in recent years. The last time the Spartans advanced past the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend was in the 2018-19 season, and they haven’t been seeded higher than seventh since.

Jay Bilas praises Cooper Flagg as a freshman

Jay Bilas made a bold statement about Cooper Flagg, who is projected as the No. 1 pick for April’s NBA Draft. Flagg has been sensational this season and is also in contention for the prestigious Wooden Award, given to the nation’s top player.

As ESPN’s “College GameDay” previewed the game between No. 2-ranked Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, analyst Jay Bilas delivered a striking assessment of Flagg’s impact, drawing agreement from former college basketball star Jay Williams.

"I think [Cooper Flagg] is the most advanced freshman in every facet of the game that Duke's had," Bilas said. "I’m not saying he's the most talented, there have been some great freshmen here. But what he's doing on a competitive level, he's the most competitive freshman I've seen. It’s just on a different level with him."

This is high praise considering the elite freshmen who have passed through Duke’s storied program, including NBA stars like Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, and RJ Barrett. For Bilas, who has closely observed these talents, Flagg’s poise and competitiveness set him apart.

Flagg is averaging 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, shooting 48.&%, Flagg has become Duke’s most complete player on both ends of the floor. His versatility allows him to adapt seamlessly to the game’s flow.

Whether he’s dropping 42 points, as he did against Notre Dame two weeks ago, or shifting to a playmaking role by drawing double teams and facilitating for his teammates, Flagg consistently delivers whatever the Blue Devils need to secure victory.

