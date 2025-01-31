NBA Trade Predictions: How Utah Jazz can bolster positioning in Cooper Flagg sweepstakes with 3 deals

The Utah Jazz are in the middle of a rebuild that started when they parted ways with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert back in 2022. They have brought in some intriguing young talent, but they are still far from contention. Their plan to flip players on their roster for future assets could be in effect at this year's trade deadline, centered around some older players on their roster.

The Utah Jazz(10-36) find themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, only a few losses behind the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA. As other teams, most notably the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets, begin to reap the rewards of their rebuilds, the Jazz find themselves still looking for a player who can turn things around for them.

Despite their poor record, the Utah Jazz do have players throughout their roster that have caught the attention of contenders looking to improve their rosters before their playoff push. Three players that have come up the most in trade talks are guards Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and forward John Collins. All three are averaging more than 15 points per game in 24 or more appearances.

Trading away these three serves multiple purposes for the Jazz. It would allow them to bring in future assets, open up more minutes for their younger players and lower their talent level as they position themselves for the 2025 NBA draft and top overall prospect Cooper Flagg. Doing so also gives head coach Will Hardy a longer leash for the team's younger players.

The presence of Collin Sexton has somewhat negatively impacted the development of Keyonte George and rookie Isaiah Collier because of the amount of opportunity he takes from them. For example, Collier is averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 assists in the two games that Sexton has missed this season, according to Statmuse.

It might be a smaller sample size for the guards, but young Jazz wings Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh have put up better stats without John Collins on the floor. Utah Jazz general manager Danny Ainge is receiving calls from teams about the team's veterans, and he might be inclined to listen to their offers.

Where could the Utah Jazz send Collins, Sexton or Clarkson in a trade?

At this point, the Utah Jazz covet two things above everything else; young, high-potential players that they can fit around Lauri Markkanen and future draft picks they can use or package into a deal for a star in the coming years. With that in mind, the Jazz could shop each of their three most attractive players independently or package them for a bigger return.

Sticking with the mindset that the Jazz will trade each player individually, here are some potential destinations for Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins.

LA Lakers receive: G Collin Sexton

Utah receives: G Gabe Vincent, F Jarred Vanderbilt, 2026 first-round pick

The LA Lakers front office has been put under pressure by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis to improve the roster before the trade deadline. While the team has made it known that they will not be trading Rui Hachimura this season, they have still been active in trade talks.

Bringing Sexton in gives the Lakers another ball handler and playmaker after they traded D'Angelo Russell away to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a trade that brought them Dorian Finney-Smith. Sexton is averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 assists per game, but his most coveted skill might be his 3-point shooting.

The Lakers are shooting 35.3% from deep so far this season, putting them in the bottom half of the league. Sexton is shooting 41.7% from three this season on 4.7 attempts per game, which would help space the floor for LeBron and AD.

Looking at destinations for Jordan Clarkson, teams are eager to acquire the former sixth man of the year.

LA Clippers receive: G Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz receive: G Terance Mann

When Mann was drafted back in 2019, he was seen as more of a project than anything else. He had the defensive measurables, standing at 6'5" with a 6'6" wingspan, but his offensive game was lacking. From 2021-2023, however, he showed improvement, averaging more than 8.7 points per game in all three years while playing almost every game.

Bringing Mann into a situation where he is given more minutes and freedom could help him develop a better offensive game, while the Clippers get an established scorer in Clarkson to bring off their bench. Clarkson is averaging 15.9 points per game as the Utah Jazz's sixth man, the role he would be asked to fill with the Clippers.

So far this season, the Clippers have overperformed expectations, but as they prepare for the back half of the season, it has become clear that they need more depth. Clarkson comes in as a player who can not only get his own shots but also play off the stars on his team, whether it be James Harden or Kawhi Leonard.

John Collins is the most difficult to find a landing spot for, but he has garnered interest as well.

Sacramento Kings receive: F John Collins

Utah Jazz receive: G Kevin Huerter, F Trey Lyles, 2028 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

The Jazz have been rumored to expect a first-round pick for Collins, according to Sports Illustrated, and the Kings might be willing to give one up to bring him in and make one last playoff push amidst De'Aaron Fox's hints that he wants to be traded.

The Utah Jazz will be pursuing young talent and future draft picks at the deadline, and are expected to be willing to absorb some unattractive contracts to do so. However, bringing in players like Mann and Huerter will allow the team to add young pieces to their roster as well as setting themselves up well for the 2025 draft and beyond.

