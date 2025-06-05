Analyst Jon Rothstein makes feelings known on UConn's non-conference schedule ahead of games vs BYU, Florida, and more

The UConn Huskies under coach Dan Hurley fell short of their goal of winning the national title three times in a row. They were also dethroned as kings of the Big East by the St. John's Red Storm. After a less than impressive season by his own admission, Hurley hit the recruitment trail hard ahead of next season.

Ad

Alongside the recruitment, the Huskies have also put together a competitive non-conference schedule that includes games against the reigning national champions, the Florida Gators and the BYU Cougars.

In a post on X on Wednesday, CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein made a huge claim about the Huskies' non-conference matchups.

"Dan Hurley has put together the best non-conference schedule in THE HISTORY OF UCONN BASKETBALL. BYU (Nov. 15th, TD Garden, Boston), Arizona (Nov. 19th), Illinois (MSG, Nov. 28th), At Kansas (Dec. 2nd), Florida (MSG, Jimmy V Classic, Dec. 9th), Texas (Dec. 12th)," Rothstein tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dan Hurley's team has six non-conference game slates open after the initial announcement of their competitive games. The Huskies tip off the season against Boston College on Oct. 13 as a part of a double-header that will involve coach Geno Auriemma's team as well.

UConn tabbed as No. 1 seeds next season

Despite the 2025 NCAA Tournament ending barely two months ago, bracketologists have started working on next season's predictions.

Ad

Last week, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi predicted that the Huskies would be No. 1 seeds and tabbed them as legitimate national championship contenders in his Men's Bracketology article.

"UConn's chance to make history isn't over: No men's basketball program has won three NCAA championships in a four-year span since those same Bruins did it in 1972, 1973 and 1975, the final one of which capped John Wooden's epic career," Lunardi wrote.

Ad

"And there's no reason UConn shouldn't be considered a very legitimate contender for the 2026 crown, especially with the return of Alex Karaban, which boosts the Huskies to the first line of our latest bracket projection as the final No. 1 seed. UConn slides in just ahead of Big East rival St. John's in what figures to be a seasonlong battle at the top."

Ad

Dan Hurley boosted his roster with the recruitment of former Georgia Bulldogs star Silas DeMary Jr. and the retention of forward Alex Karaban who withdrew his name from draft consideration.

The Huskies have to battle the St. John's Red Storm for supremacy in the Big East before attempting to become the best team in the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here