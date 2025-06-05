Analyst Jon Rothstein makes feelings known on UConn's non-conference schedule ahead of games vs BYU, Florida, and more

The UConn Huskies under coach Dan Hurley fell short of their goal of winning the national title three times in a row. They were also dethroned as kings of the Big East by the St. John's Red Storm. After a less than impressive season by his own admission, Hurley hit the recruitment trail hard ahead of next season.
Alongside the recruitment, the Huskies have also put together a competitive non-conference schedule that includes games against the reigning national champions, the Florida Gators and the BYU Cougars.
In a post on X on Wednesday, CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein made a huge claim about the Huskies' non-conference matchups.
"Dan Hurley has put together the best non-conference schedule in THE HISTORY OF UCONN BASKETBALL. BYU (Nov. 15th, TD Garden, Boston), Arizona (Nov. 19th), Illinois (MSG, Nov. 28th), At Kansas (Dec. 2nd), Florida (MSG, Jimmy V Classic, Dec. 9th), Texas (Dec. 12th)," Rothstein tweeted.
Dan Hurley's team has six non-conference game slates open after the initial announcement of their competitive games. The Huskies tip off the season against Boston College on Oct. 13 as a part of a double-header that will involve coach Geno Auriemma's team as well.
UConn tabbed as No. 1 seeds next season
Despite the 2025 NCAA Tournament ending barely two months ago, bracketologists have started working on next season's predictions.
Last week, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi predicted that the Huskies would be No. 1 seeds and tabbed them as legitimate national championship contenders in his Men's Bracketology article.
"UConn's chance to make history isn't over: No men's basketball program has won three NCAA championships in a four-year span since those same Bruins did it in 1972, 1973 and 1975, the final one of which capped John Wooden's epic career," Lunardi wrote.
"And there's no reason UConn shouldn't be considered a very legitimate contender for the 2026 crown, especially with the return of Alex Karaban, which boosts the Huskies to the first line of our latest bracket projection as the final No. 1 seed. UConn slides in just ahead of Big East rival St. John's in what figures to be a seasonlong battle at the top."
Dan Hurley boosted his roster with the recruitment of former Georgia Bulldogs star Silas DeMary Jr. and the retention of forward Alex Karaban who withdrew his name from draft consideration.
The Huskies have to battle the St. John's Red Storm for supremacy in the Big East before attempting to become the best team in the country.
