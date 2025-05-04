Analyst left unimpressed by Alex Karaban's return to Dan Hurley's UConn: "Doesn't move the needle"

UConn prospect Alex Karaban entered his name into the NBA draft after the Huskies' season ended at the Sweet 16 stage against the eventual champions, the Florida Gators. On Tuesday, the forward announced that he had withdrawn his name from the draft and would return for an extra year in Storrs.

During Friday's segment of the "Big East Energy" podcast, analyst Casey Matthews was unmoved by Karaban's return to UConn for an extra season.

"Listen, Alex Karaban is a good basketball player, there's no question about it," Matthews said (2:15). "Certainly he's a good player but if you look at last year's team, for me he doesn't move the needle of, 'Okay. We weren't a national title contender but now we are.' And I think when he's your one or two top options, that doesn't scare me."

Co-host Mark Zanetto disagreed, revealing why UConn coach Dan Hurley will be glad to retain Karaban's services next season.

"What you saw last year, was not the official plan of what was going to be Alex Karaban's impact," Zanetto said. "If you gave Dan Hurley truth serum and said, 'Can you win with Karaban being your number one option?' They're gonna say no. If they say yes, they're talking with rose-colored glasses. It's retaining the type of leadership he brings. The fact that even though last year was a down year for him, he was a 40/50/90 guy."

Karaban averaged 14.3 points on 43.8% shooting, including 34.7% from beyond the arc, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Huskies this season. He was ranked as the No. 35 prospect in the 2025 NBA draft by ESPN expert Jonathan Givony.

Alex Karaban reveals title ambitions

Alex Karaban was part of the all-conquering UConn Huskies team that won two consecutive national championships under Dan Hurley. In his message announcing his return to UConn next season, the forward revealed his title ambitions as the reason for his return.

"I pride myself on accepting challenges and holding myself to the highest standard," Karaban wrote. "Last year, we didn't achieve what we set out to, and I am not running from the chance to make that right!

"After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers."

Alongside Karaban, Dan Hurley will welcome three more players from last year's team, including Tarris Reed Jr., Jaylin Stewart and Solomon Ball.

