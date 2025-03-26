"Refs had a vendetta" - Fans react as Dan Hurley gets criticized for hurling F-bombs after UConn lost to Florida

UConn coach Dan Hurley could not lead his No. 8-seeded Huskies to their third consecutive national championship and lost 77-75 to the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators on Sunday evening. The UConn coach once again got into a shouting match with the officials after a foul call was not whistled on Huskies star Alex Karaban.

During Tuesday's segment of the "Rich Eisen Show," CBS Sports analyst Seth Davis criticized the eccentric coach's actions during the game against the Gators (2:00).

"You saw him getting emotional. Those players wouldn't play for him the way they do if he made it all about him," Davis said. "But, there is definitely another side to that coin. We can say it's a part of what makes him great. When you walk off the court and you're saying to Baylor, 'I hope they don't screw you like they screwed us,' what you're saying is that Florida didn't deserve to win.

"That's not respecting your opponent, and that's not respecting the game. Dan has that regrettable tendency to fall into that when he gets frustrated. It's part of what makes him great, but it's stuff like that you can't defend."

Seth Davis also added that he didn't agree with the way Dan Hurley treats the officials, either.

College basketball fans in the comments had mixed reactions to the criticism of the charismatic Dan Hurley by Davis.

"Man won two straight titles. Whole season team was a target. Everyone wanted to beat them. Not the refs, but refs usually figure into it no matter who wins. Gotta love basketball, eh?" One fan wrote.

"Classless, period. Ripping officials afterwards!" Another fan wrote.

"But the refs do suck sometimes. Florida game I thought was fine but those 3 games in Maui, UConn got called for triple the number of fouls each game. Refs had a vendetta," one fan wrote.

Most fans were displeased with Dan Hurley and called for corrective measures.

"NCAA or his school have to reign him in at some point for his own good or else, Bobby Knight 2.0," another fan wrote.

"Biggest crybaby in college basketball. He should be getting tossed regularly for how he talks to the refs. Total dou**e!" one fan wrote.

"The dude is disrespectful. I don't care who you are or what you do or have done. Anyone who disrespects other people should be called out for their behavior. Mr. Davis did not have the courage to do so," another fan wrote.

Fan comments on Hurley (via YouTube/Rich Eisen Show)

Dan Hurley criticized for his antics

Last week before the UConn Huskies played the Florida Gators, Dan Hurley revealed that he knew that his sideline antics sometimes took away from what his team had accomplished in the past few years, including a 13-game winning streak and two national championships.

During a segment of the "Dan Patrick Show," ESPN analyst Jay Bilas who has lauded Hurley's teams before, criticized the coach's latest antics.

“Well, he should change some things. Yeah, I think the way he comports himself on the sideline should change,” Bila said. “And I think some of the things that he says after a game, you know, like what we saw in the hallway, was that a huge deal? No.

"But is it what you should do? I think the answer is no, too. And look, I get it that the response is, ‘Well, that’s just who he is.’ I tend to think that’s an excuse for bad behavior.”

Dan Hurley has catapulted himself into college basketball lore as a hero to some due to his winning formula with the Huskies and a villain to some due to his behavior on the sidelines which is occasionally directed at the officials.

