"I just cannot wait for him to leave": Dan Hurley's wife Andrea gets real on tension at home, admits staying out of his way on UConn gamedays

The UConn Huskies under coach Dan Hurley beat the Seton Hall Pirates 81-50 on Sunday night to finish the regular season with a 22-9 regular season record. The win locked in the Huskies as the No. 3 seeds in the upcoming Big East Tournament.

Away from the court, the charismatic UConn coach and his wife, Andrea Hurley appeared on Sunday's segment of "60 Minutes." Andrea detailed how passionate the Huskies coach becomes with the game and how it translates to tension in their house during UConn game days.

"The tension on game day is so much," Andrea Hurley said. "Like, he leaves the house and I just cannot wait for him to leave. I just breathe a sigh of relief. He doesn't even say anything, that's the bad thing. Like, he's just very quiet and I just know the tension is so bad and I'm like 'Oh my God.'" [1:50]

The role that Dan Hurley's wife played in Lakers job rejection

After winning a second consecutive national championship with the UConn Huskies last year, Dan Hurley was approached to take the vacant Lakers coaching job and get a chance to coach superstar LeBron James.

After days of deliberation, Hurley decided to stay in Storrs. During Sunday's segment of "60 Minutes," his wife, Andrea Hurley, revealed how they made the agonizing decision to turn down one of the most iconic teams in the world.

"You're in this crazy mental amazing feeling of just coming off back to back [wins].... and then to a dream job," Andrea said. "I think it messed us both up… the opportunity was a dream. [Dan] prides himself on success… if you lose a game in college, it's borderline unbearable. I can't imagine going to the next level and having to play all those games—and losing. It wouldn't be great." [3:28]

"I mean it did, of course, it did, it messed me up for a while," Andrea said. "Coz you're coming from this, which is a dream, and then to a dream job. It was tough, the opportunity was a dream. All day long we kept going back and forth. So that night, many tears later, we said, 'Okay, count of three, let's do stay or leave. And we one, two, three, text, and thank goodness we both sent stay."

The Lakers job ultimately went to J. J. Redick and while the Huskies under Dan Hurley have had a tougher season than the last two combined, they're still on the hunt for a third consecutive national championship once March Madness begins in earnest.

