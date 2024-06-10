The Dan Hurley to the LA Lakers news has gripped both the NBA and college basketball worlds in a big way the past few days as the UConn Huskies coach considered the lucrative job. On Monday, he turned down the chance to coach at that level, choosing to stay in college basketball.

According to ESPN reports, Hurley was offered a six-year, $70 million contract to coach the Lakers, but it was not enough to sway the coach who could join the legendary John Wooden as the only coaches to have won a three-peat in men's college basketball.

College football fans were left in stitches at the UConn men's basketball tweet after the coach's decision was revealed.

Other fans could not look past the future success that Hurley is likely to bring to the program.

"3-peat is on," one fan tweeted.

"Can we have another parade??" another tweeted.

"Other Big East schools better start their practices soon," one tweeted.

Dan Hurley not motivated by money

During an interview with OutKick, Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Brey said that Dan Hurley has never been motivated by the money on offer during his career, giving an insight into why the money angle might not be the reason why he rejected the Lakers job.

"He's gotta think about it; there's no question," Brey said. "One thing about him, he's really confident, and he's a little bit crazy, which is why he's good. So, maybe he'll go take a swing at that.

"That crazy part makes him really different and unique and good. He is a Jersey, I-95, East Coast, Big East kind of guy. I don't think he gives a s**t about money that much, quite frankly. One of his great lines during the tournament was, ‘I’m a high school coach that got lucky.' And I can relate."

While Dan Hurley might not be motivated by money, his winning pedigree after bagging a second consecutive national championship and his show of loyalty by turning down the lucrative Lakers job will put him in a position to be rewarded by the program.

During an in-house interview after the UConn Huskies won the national championship against the Purdue Boilermakers, athletic director David Benedict reiterated the program's commitment to Hurley and his future in Storrs.

"Look, we've been committed since he arrived," Benedict said. "We're going to continue to be committed and do everything we can to support winning championships. He knows he can do that here. He just did it twice in a row. So, we hope that he wants to be here until he's done coaching."

Hurley signed a six-year, $32.1 million contract last summer and, according to CT Insider, could be in line for an improved deal.

There is no one more popular than Dan Hurley in Storrs right now, and his show of loyalty has catapulted him into UConn Huskies lore in a way that even the national championship wins could not.

