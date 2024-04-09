When the UConn Huskies defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 in the national championship game, Dan Hurley joined an elite group of coaches who have won consecutive men's college basketball national championships.

He was immediately thrust into the spotlight as the leading candidate to take the vacant Kentucky Wildcats job after longtime coach John Calipari unexpectedly departed for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

When the eccentric Hurley was asked about taking the job during his postgame news conference, Hurley had a carefree response to the prospect.

“I don’t think that’s a concern," Hurley said. "My wife, you should have her answer that. … She’ll answer that question better than I can. Shit, I don’t think that’s on my mind. No way.”

Expand Tweet

UConn athletic director David Benedict fought for his coach after the news broke about Calipari's departure and Kentucky's potential interest in his title-winning coach.

"Obviously, Kentucky's one of the all-time great programs," Benedict said. "He's put himself in a position that there's no big-time program that, when they talk to ADs and ask who's on your shortlist ... if you're a place like that, to not have Dan Hurley on your shortlist?

"Look, we've been committed since he arrived, we're going to continue to be committed and do everything we can to support winning championships. He knows he can do that here, he just did it twice in a row. So, we hope that he wants to be here until he's done coaching."

Dan Hurley aiming to build a dynasty at UConn

The UConn Huskies have become the center of college basketball during the last 30 years, with their women's team winning 11 national championships while the men's team has now won 6 national championships during that time frame.

Coach Dan Hurley has brought back the good times to Storrs that fans were accustomed to under coach Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie.

Expand Tweet

The chance to go for a three-peat would be hard to pass up for any coach and Hurley has already affirmed his willingness to stay as coach of the Huskies and go for the feat that hasn't been achieved since the 1960s by the legendary UCLA coach John Wooden.

Hurley jokingly told reporters that the decision of whether he would move would be down to his wife (Andrea Hurley) and he wouldn't move her around again, which will come as good news for the passionate fanbase.

Poll : Should Dan Hurley take the Kentucky job? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion