The UConn Huskies are on the verge of retaining their national championship title as they face Zach Edey's Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game on Monday night.

The No. 1-seeded Huskies have been the most dominant team in college basketball over the past two years, and that is reflected in this season's 36-3 record.

During a Barstool episode, a PFT commenter had a hilarious take on the Huskies' dominance in the past two tournaments where they have swept away all challengers with almost contemptuous ease.

"If UConn wins, are we ready to have the discussion that UConn is ruining basketball? I think you can make the argument that UConn basketball fans are probably the most spoiled sports fans in the world," the commenter said.

After the 77-52 Elite Eight win against the Illinois Fighting Illini, UConn coach Dan Hurley made an unexpected confession about Huskies fans.

“our players have a lot of swagger,” Hurley said, “and our fan base is obnoxious as s*** on social (media), so everyone hates us.”

Can UConn repeat?

Repeating as champions of college men's basketball is one of the hardest tasks. Only two teams have done it since coach John Wooden won the national championship multiple times in the late 1960s-1970s with the UCLA Bruins.

The Florida Gators under Billy Donovan were the last team to do it in 2006 and 2007, and Mike Krzyzewski did it with the Duke Blue Devils in 1991 and 1992.

“The bigness of what you’re trying to do,” Hurley said, “is intoxicating.”

In an interview with The Athletic, Hurley said that there was little joy in winning the first national title last year and that the process that leads up to it holds all the fulfillment.

“I crashed emotionally,” Hurley said. “It didn’t feel as great as I thought. The pursuit felt better than the accomplishment. The pursuit is what’s addictive. Being part of a group that’s pursuing is addictive.

"I just didn’t like the s*** as much as I thought I would, the victory lap. What you discover is you love the f***ing work more than you love staring at a banner or cutting down a net. When that stuff ends, you’re saying, ‘Where’s the mission?’”

The Huskies lost five players from last year's team, and Hurley had to rebuild the roster in a hurry despite his disdain for dealing with the transfer portal and has built an all-conquering team once again.

Dan Hurley is one win away from joining an elite cast of coaches to have won the national championship back to back, and afterward, by his own admission, he will be itching for the chase of a three-peat.

