The UConn Huskies became the first repeat men's college basketball national champions in 17 years since the Florida Gators did it. They convincingly beat the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to cruise to their sixth national championship.

$31 billion worth apparel company Nike (as per Forbes) commemorated coach Dan Hurley's feat with a congratulatory post on Instagram.

"We'd like to dedicate this championship...to our last one," the inscription on the image read.

"Back to back in business. Another natty for @uconnmbb," the caption of the post read.

Although NBA-bound Purdue standout Zach Edey tallied 37 points and 10 rebounds, it was not enough to stop the Huskies from winning their sixth consecutive NCAA tournament game by double digits.

Coach Dan Hurley has made UConn bulletproof

Throughout the 2024 NCAA tournament, UConn coach Dan Hurley has sounded confident about his team's chances of retaining their national championship, often calling them 'bulletproof.'

Ever since footage emerged of Hurley telling his team to continue 'smacking teams' after their 75-58 second-round win against Northwestern, the Huskies have had a target on their backs but they have dealt with the pressure in fine fashion.

They proved their mettle by winning their sixth national championship and second consecutive title under coach Dan Hurley with a controlled performance against the Purdue Boilermakers.

During his postgame news conference, Hurley was full of praise for his team for accomplishing the feat of winning back-to-back championships.

“I mean you can’t even wrap your mind around it because you just know how hard this tournament is,” Hurley said. “What a special group of people, a special coaching staff and an incredible group of players. UConn’s a special place this time of year and they give us all the resources we need to do it like this in March and April.”

The Huskies are likely to lose Stephon Castle, Tristen Newton and Donovan Clingan to the NBA Draft later this year and start rebuilding to go again, utilizing both recruiting and the transfer portal which coach Dan Hurley despises.

Last year, they lost five players and still built a dominant juggernaut that has become an even better version of the first title-winning team. The last teams to three-peat in men's college basketball were the UCLA Bruins teams coached by the legendary coach John Wooden between 1967 and 1973.

Coach Dan Hurley already admitted that he feels better during the chase for titles than after winning it and UConn fans will be left dreaming of a three-peat next year as the Huskies machine attempts to become a dynasty.

