Coach Dan Hurley is well regarded in Storrs for the restoration job he has done with the UConn Huskies. He has brought back the men's team to prominence after it was overshadowed by the women's team under coach Geno Auriemma.

On Thursday, Hurley was linked to the prestigious vacant Lakers job by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski who reported that the franchise had lined up a long-term deal for the two-time national championship-winning Huskies coach.

College hoops fans on X reacted in different ways to the speculated move with UConn fans chief among those dismayed at the potential loss of their charismatic coach.

"Wow that would be a massive loss for UConn," one fan tweeted.

"Very sad for UConn, they were building something really special," another fan tweeted.

"UConn wins a national title about once every 5 years since the dawn of the century. They'll be able to garner someone who wants that job. Trust me," one fan tweeted.

Dan Hurley has legacy on the line with UConn

UConn Huskies fans love their eccentric coach, Dan Hurley, as much for his winning pedigree and the reawakening of a giant as his famously funny interviews and intense courtside manner.

UConn fans will hold on to some of the factors that Hurley highlighted during his first news conference after winning the national championship against Purdue in the hope that their coach adheres to his words.

When he was linked to the vacant Kentucky Wildcats job, after coach John Calipari left, Dan Hurley jokingly pointed out his wife Andrea Hurley's preference to stay settled in one area for once after moving a lot wherever he went during his career.

"Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that's going to take her (Andrea) further from New Jersey," Dan Hurley said. "I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can't afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money."

Hurley also spoke about the possibility of building a dynasty never seen in college basketball since the 1960s when coach John Wooden was blitzing the field with his dominant UCLA Bruins team.

"Now you're thinking in your brain, as I'm looking at the locker room, about the chance to do it three times, like a dynasty in modern times. I mean, that's what I'm thinking about," Hurley said.

The Huskies coach has a famously intense style of coaching that has made him a beloved figure among UConn fans and a hit with the players. The winning only adds gloss to the shine—he is already a cult figure in Storrs.

Hurley has a storied UConn legacy and his decision over the next few days of whether to leave Storrs for the Lakers job or remain and build a dynasty unseen in modern college basketball will determine how that legacy is viewed.

