"I call 'em Noah's Ark, they got 2 of everything" - Insider Seth Greenberg heaps praise on SEC champions Florida days away from March Madness

The Florida Gators won the SEC Tournament in dominant fashion when they beat the Tennessee Volunteers 86–77 last week. The win propelled them to the No. 1 seeds for the much-anticipated 2025 NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

It was the Gators' 23rd March Madness appearance after a 30-win season. The two previous times that they have been No. 1 seeds, they have won the national championship (2007) and reached the Final Four (2014).

During Monday's segment of ESPN's "First Take," college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg heaped praise on the Gators' dominant team and compared them to the double national championship-winning UConn Huskies team.

"I'm taking the SEC. And I'll take the SEC very simply," Greenberg said. "They can get three teams in the Final Four. Florida is the most dominant team in college basketball at this moment in time. Florida is this year's UConn from the last two years.

They have dominated their competition. They have an elite backcourt with shot-makers and floor gamers. They have depth in their frontcourt. I call them Noah's Ark. They got two of everything. But more importantly, is the pace and the force that they play with. You gotta dig into them. You watch those dudes, those dudes are just different. Remember when you watched UConn last year and how they just dominated the field? Florida has a chance of doing that."

Florida Gators favorites for national championship

The Gators enter the 2025 NCAA Tournament in red hot form having won 12 of their last 13 games and are currently on a six-game winning streak, which culminated in their SEC Tournament win.

According to BetMGM, the Gators are the favorites to win the national championship on Apr. 7 ahead of fellow No. 1 seeds, the Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils and Houston Cougars.

The Gators also possess one of the best resumes in the country having won eight games against ranked teams, with two of those coming against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation at the time. They also beat three ranked opponents in consecutive games to clinch the SEC Tournament. Their achievements are more impressive when considering the Southeastern Conference made history by producing 14 of its 16 teams for the Big Dance, which breaks the Big East Conference record from 2011.

The Florida Gators will open their NCAA Tournament with a first round clash against the No. 16-seeded Norfolk State Spartans on Friday. Should they win, they will potentially setup a mouthwatering clash against the winner of the game between the defending champions, coach Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies and the Oklahoma Sooners.

