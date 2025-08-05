Analyst makes bold prediction for Dan Hurley's UConn despite underwhelming performance last season: "Can win a national championship"

College basketball analyst John Fanta expressed belief that UConn will again figure in the 2026 NCAA men's basketball title picture despite an undwhelming performance last season.

Ad

Fanta even made a bold prediction in Monday's episode of the Field of 68: After Dark podcast that the Dan Hurley-coached Huskies have the tools to win their third national championship in four years.

"I think that this is a team that has the makeup to reach the program's third Final Four in four years and and frankly can win a national championship," Fanta said (Timestamp: 1:18). When you have the continuity factors, you also have the the hunger factor of last year."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Fox Sports reporter also emphasized how close UConn was to beating reigning champion Florida in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

"UConn was giving Florida's defense so many fits. And the Gators were really in a deep hole," Fanta said (Timestamp 1:45). "They would tell you they might not win a national championship without that test from UConn to make them have a reality check."

Ad

The Huskies bring in a solid lineup for the 2025-26 season with returning players Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, Tarris Reed Jr, Jalylin Stewart and Jayden Ross bringing the veteran presence on the hardcourt.

Souleymane Diaby is also coming back for another season with UConn after sitting out last season as a partial qualifier.

The team will parade a highly-regarded freshman class made up of five-star recruit Braylon Mullins, four-star signings Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy, as well as guard Jacob Ross.

Ad

UConn also secured highly talented players from the transfer portal, including Georgia combo guard Silas Demary Jr. and Dayton playmaker Malachi Smith. Late additions Dwayne Koroma and Alec Millender complete UConn's roster this season.

Solo Ball and Silas Demary Jr take part in the CP3 Elite Guard Camp

UConn guards Solo Ball and Silas Demary Jr were chosen to attend the 2025 Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp on July 29-August 1 in Las Vegas. It was the second time Demary took part in the four-day event while Ball made his debut.

Ad

The camp brought together the nation's top collegiate and high school guards, who received personal instruction from 11-time All-NBA selection Paul, along with former NBA and high school coaches.

Last season, Ball averaged 14.4 points per game and was one of the top 3-point shooters in the nation, making 2.8 triples a game and shooting 41.4% from deep.

On the other hand, Demary Jr. transferred from Georgia and came off a great season with the Bulldogs, averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Ball and Demary Jr. are expected to be the top backcourt combination for UConn this season as they hope to bounce back from a second-round finish in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here