Analyst makes her feelings known on voting Azzi Fudd over Sarah Strong for Most Outstanding Player following national championship game 

WNBA analyst LaChina Robinson discussed why Azzi Fudd won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award over Sarah Strong during the latest episode of the "Good Follow" podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Saturday.

Ad

Host Ros Gold-Onwude asked Robinson her opinion on the Most Outstanding Player debate, as the former thinks Strong should have received the award after her dazzling displays for the UConn Huskies. Robinson presented her case as to why Fudd was the Most Outstanding Player following the national championship game.

"When the game ended, someone who I was sitting with was like, ‘Oh, Sarah Strong’s the most outstanding player.' And I was like, ‘Really, I thought it was Azzi Fudd.’ And I think it could have gone either way," Robinson said (Timestamp 9:07).

Ad

Trending

Robinson pointed out that Fudd's improvement on the defensive end made the difference for the Huskies during their championship run.

"She started to trust her body on defense," Robinson added. W"e can look at points all day long. She’s a sharpshooter, she can score, she’s starting to get that timing in with her shot. But she was taking risks on defense. She was lunging. She was in the passing lanes.

Ad

"She was picking players. She was trusting her body to really move in a way on defense that gave that team a lot of momentum and those were the things that maybe most people saw, I know I saw, in voting her the most outstanding player. But honestly, it could have gone either way."

Ad

Ad

Comparing Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong's numbers in this year's Final Four

UConn's 12th NCAA title wouldn't be possible without Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, who dazzled for the Huskies in their wins over the UCLA Bruins and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Strong led the scoring for UConn in the 85-51 win over UCLA, dropping 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting. The freshman forward stuffed the stat sheet against the Bruins, amassing eight boards, two dimes, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of action.

Ad

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (#35) celebrates with her teammates after winning the 2025 NCAA Tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Photo: Imagn

Fudd helped the Huskies pull away in the first half, scoring 19 points to lead UConn to a 42-22 lead at the break. The Bruins failed to mount a comeback in the second half as the Huskies advanced to the national championship game for the 13th time in program history.

Strong and Fudd remained red-hot in the title game against South Carolina, each scoring 24 points in UConn's 82-59 win. Strong added 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals while Fudd finished with 24 points, five boards, three steals and one assist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here