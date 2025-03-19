Analyst names deciding factor for Lucy Olsen, Hannah Stuelke, and more as Iowa begins March Madness journey

Iowa Hawkeyes star Lucy Olsen and her teammates are preparing for their first-round NCAA Tournament game against the No.11 Murray State Racers in March Madness on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Iowa beat writer Kyle Huesmann spoke about the deciding factor for the Hawkeyes in the "Off the Air" podcast shared on X on Tuesday.

"Lucy Olsen ... in her time at Villanova, they made a couple of NCAA tournaments," Huesmann said. "She played in five NCAA tournament games. She played in the Sweet 16 game with Villanova when Mattie Seagres was a senior. And then last year, you know, it wasn't the NCAA Tournament, but the WBIT, they made a run to the finals.

"They played against Penn State. They played against Illinois, who were good teams last year. So, Lucy Olsen has a good bit of postseason experience, and some NCAA tournament experience, which will certainly help as well."

The analyst said that Iowa has an advantage because it has NCAA Tournament experience. They know what it takes to win in the tournament, reaching the title game each of the past two seasons while being led by Caitlin Clark.

Huesmann said that the experience will help Iowa if a game is close:

"Those players, Lucy with her experiences in postseason play, and Syd (Affolter) and Kylie (Feuerbach) and Addison O'Grady, the ones that are playing. And Hannah Stuelke, of course. I didn't mention her, either.

"Hannah has played, the biggest role of all of them, potentially. She played major minutes in both NCAA tournaments where they made it to the national championship game, so I would just certainly have a lot of experience."

Lucy Olsen's Iowa loses Big Ten Tournament final

Despite both Lucy Olsen and Hannah Stuelke each scoring in double figures, Iowa lost to Ohio State 60-59 in the Big Ten Tournament final on March 7.

Olsen had 14 points and seven assists, while Stuelke had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Lucy Olsen has been one of the best players for the No. 11-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes (22-10). The guard has averaged 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 44.1% while Hannah Stuelke has 12.8 ppg (49.3% shooting), 7.9 rpg and 2.2 apg.

They will be looking to help the Iowa Hawkeyes get a win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

