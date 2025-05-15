Analyst picks Darryn Peterson over AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer & more; compares 2026 NBA draft prospects with Cooper Flagg, Anthony Edwards & more

While the 2025 NBA draft has not taken place yet, analysts have started to look at Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer as possible top options in the 2026 NBA draft. Heading into this season, most analysts projected Cooper Flagg to be the runaway first pick in the draft.

However, heading into 2026, there is not one player who stands out as the clear-cut top option. On Tuesday, a new episode of 'The Field of 68: After Dark' was released. In the episode, analyst Rob Dauster spoke about how he thinks Darryn Peterson is the best in his class (starts at 0:15).

"I do think that there will be. I think it's going to be Darryn Peterson. It's very clear this year that Cooper Flag has to be the number one pick right and I don't think it's going to be at the same level. Like I don't think we're going to be saying this is the Darren Peterson draft."

"I think it's going to be similar to like you know 2021 when it was what was Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball at the top of the draft and everyone was like "Yeah you you probably have to take Anthony Edwards number one." But it wasn't like this obvious thing where it was a no-brainer where you spend the entire time you're tanking for Darren Peterson."

Rob Dauster continued to talk about how he thinks the top of the draft will be strong in 2026, even if there is not a clear-cut number one pick.

"I think you're right that the top four or five in this draft is going to be really good i think there's a non zero chance it could also end up being Cameron Boozer. You watch Cameron Boozer play then you watch Paulo Banchero play and I'm not saying that they're the same player but I'm not saying that they're like that far apart."

Media outlets are split on whether Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybantsa is the top recruit this year

It is not clear who will be the best prospect a year from now between Kansas' Darryn Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybantsa. ESPN has Dybantsa as the No. 1-ranked recruit in his class, but 247 Sports has then flipped with Peterson as the No. 1-ranked recruit.

With the prospects ranked so closely heading into next season, their performance in their freshman seasons will be more critical than normal. Whoever has the stronger season will almost certainly be the higher draft pick.

