Darryn Peterson shares 1-word reaction as uncommitted Class of 2025 prospect Braydon Hawthorne hints at Duke commitment 

Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson shared his reaction to Braydon Hawthorne's hint at commitment on Instagram. Most of the 2025 prospects have signed with the colleges where they want to continue their basketball journey. Amid this, uncommitted recruits like Hawthorne have also started making moves to commit.
On Tuesday, Braydon posted a series of pictures in a Duke T-shirt and jacket. He posed with his brother, 2026 prospect Zyon Hawthorne. In another, he's with his entire family.
"Brotherhood😈??" Hawthorne captioned his post.
Darryn Peterson shared the post on his Instagram story, supporting and hyping the player.
"twin," Darryn Peterson captioned his Instagram story.
Braydon Hawthorne is one of the fastest rising athletes in the Class of 2025. According to On3 Top Recruits, the 6-foot-8 forward is ranked No. 73 nationally. Among small forwards, he ranked at No. 17, while he's the top player in West Virginia. Hawthorne was once unranked, and he's been seen as high as No. 35 in rankings. His recent surge has triggered increased interest across the ACC.
Hawthorne had commited to Virginia Tech in October 2024 and signed a letter of intent in November, but he decommitted in March. Kentucky and Pitt have also expressed their interest in the player.
The four-star player made an official visit to Duke this weekend. Jon Scheyer's staff is looking forward to finalizing their recruiting class. Duke hopes to add Hawthorne to a strong 2025 class that includes Nikolas Khamenia and twin brother duo, Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
Darryn Peterson ranked No. 2 in the Final ESPN 2025 Rankings
ESPN’s Paul Biancardi released the final Class of 2025 rankings. In the ESPN 100, Darryn Peterson stood at No. 2 while AJ Dybantsa claimed the top spot. About Peterson, Biancardi wrote:
"Peterson pushed hard for the top spot and would be the top prospect in most classes. He'll be a productive college player right away. Bill Self will hand him the keys as his lead guard and, at times, can move him off the ball with roster-building in mind. He brings a 6-11 wingspan to the defensive end of the floor."
Along with Dybantsa, Samis Calderon, a 6-foot-8 wing from Overtime Elite, has also signed with the Jayhawks. He ranked 87th in the ESPN 100.