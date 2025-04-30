Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson and Brayden Burries sweep the top rankings among ESPN100 shooting guards; Kiyan Anthony makes Top 10

The ESPN100 latest update for the Class of 2025 has spotlighted an elite crop of shooting guards, with Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson and Brayden Burries earning top-three recognition for their dominant performances and refined skill sets.

Kansas-bound Darryn Peterson, ranked No. 2 overall, leads the group with a five-star rating and a 98 grade.

Recently named the 2025 Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year, Peterson joins the likes of Andrew Wiggins (2013) and Cliff Alexander (2014) as the only Kansas signees to win the award.

His 58-point explosion, capped by a game-winning 3-pointer, further solidified his status.

“A player that’s ready to learn and work his butt off,” Peterson said of what he brings to Lawrence. “A player that can play multiple positions, work super hard and win.”

Brayden Burries (No. 12 overall), committed to Arizona, shares a 93 grade with USC-bound Alijah Arenas (No. 13), with both boasting elite five-star status. Their consistency on the AAU circuit and national stages has drawn major attention from scouts and programs.

Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA icon Carmelo Anthony, has surged into the top 10 and is No. 8 among shooting guards. Measuring 6-foot-5, Kiyan has shown continued improvement in his scoring and playmaking.

“He is wired to score the ball,” said On3’s Joe Tipton. “Offensively, Anthony has good touch with a solid base in his jump shot. He is comfortable off the bounce or the catch. He is starting to show comfort as a go-to type scorer.”

USC commit Alijah Arenas recovering at home following serious car accident

USC commit Alijah Arenas is recovering at home after being hospitalized from an April 24 car crash in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas was driving back from an early morning workout when his Tesla Cybertruck veered off the road, colliding with a fire hydrant and a tree around 5 a.m. PT.

The accident left Arenas in a serious condition. Josiah Johnson shared on the April 28 episode of Gil’s Arena that Alijah Arenas was put in a medically induced coma as a safety measure. Johnson provided encouraging news, though:

“Happy to announce that Alijah’s doing much better. Walking, talking, progressing very well, should be released from the hospital very soon. No major injuries as a result of the car accident.”

On April 30, the Arenas family confirmed to ESPN that Alijah had been released.

“We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch,” the family stated. They asked for privacy and added, “He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits.”

Arenas, a standout at Chatsworth High School, became the first L.A.-area boys basketball player to surpass 3,000 career points and helped lead his team to the Division II state championship finals. Ranked No. 13 in the class of 2025, he also played in the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Games.

