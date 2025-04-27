"Comeback about to be CRAZY": Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco delivers major health update on stepson Alijah Arenas after Cybertruck crash

Gilbert Arenas’ wife, Melli Monaco, took to Instagram and shared a major health update on her stepson, Alijah Arenas. Alijah was involved in an accident on Thursday morning when his Tesla Cybertruck veered off the road before crashing into a tree and a fire hydrant. Arenas’ vehicle was engulfed in flames following the crash, but people who witnessed the crash were able to pull him out of the car.
After he was rescued, Alijah was taken to a hospital where he was placed in a medically induced coma due to smoke inhalation. It seems like the 18-year-old is already doing better, as is evident from his stepmother, Melli Monaco’s, Instagram story.
“I just know the comeback About to be 🗣️CRAAAAZY,” Monaco wrote.
Within 48 hours of the crash, Alijah is now out of the induced coma. The USC commit is one of the highest-rated prospects in the country and was recruited extensively following a stellar high school career. Arenas made 97 Varsity appearances, recording 30.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Gilbert Arenas' son is committed to USC and will make his college basketball debut for them next season. Alijah's scoring ability and versatility make him one of the top prospects in college. All signs point to him following a one-and-done path to the league.
For now, Arenas will be grateful to escape a life-threatening accident without any major injuries. Things could've been a lot worse if witnesses hadn't pulled Alijah out of the car.
"Did anyone get hurt?": Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah's first words after a life-threatening accident
24 hours after his accident, Alijah Arenas came out of his coma and showed significant signs of progress, as revealed by Gilbert Arenas' family. After coming out of a medically induced coma, Alijah regained consciousness and communicated by writing on paper.
"Did anyone get hurt?" Wrote Arenas.
Alijah was the only person who was affected by the accident. Witnesses of the crash were able to pull him out in time, allowing him to escape without any major injuries. Hopefully, Thursday's events won't be a hindrance for Alijah as he prepares to kick off his collegiate journey with USC.
