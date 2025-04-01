"His daddy taught him" - Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco drops witty remark on Alijah Arenas praising dad for mentorship

Gilbert Arenas’ son, Alijah Arenas, has been looking to crack a basketball career just like his father did almost two decades ago. On Monday, Alijah Arenas debuted in the McDonalds’ All-American against some of the best high school prospects in the country.

Alijah was asked about the biggest lessons his father has taught him about basketball, to which he pointed out the importance of loving the sport and working hard to be better each day.

“We talk a lot, but something that sinks in was to love what you do and really work hard for it,” Arenas said. “There are so many reasons why you could love this game but as long you work hard, all those reasons could come true. There’s so much life ahead of you and there’s so much doors that can open for you if you love this game.”

The articulate answer left Gilbert Arenas’ wife, Melli Monaco impressed as she reposted the interview clip on her Instagram story.

“Media train & all,” Monaco said. “His daddy taught him.”

Melli Monaco's IG story

Alijah Arenas has been one of the best high school players in his class, becoming a five-star recruit with Chatsworth High School. He is the son of Arenas’ former girlfriend, Laura Govan, who ended her relationship with the former NBA player in 2014.

Alijah was reclassified to the 2025 class last December before officially committing to the University of Southern California, where he will start his collegiate career.

He will look to replicate his father’s journey to the NBA, where he played 11 seasons and was named to three All-Star teams. Gilbert Arenas averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game throughout his NBA career.

Gilbert Arenas hypes up his son while playing in McDonald’s All-American scrimmage

As the McDonald’s All-American is happening in New York City, Gilbert Arenas continued to support his son as he was heard cheering for his son Alijah while he was representing the West team in a scrimmage.

In a post by Arenas, the former NBA player was heard hyping up Alijah as he was being interviewed by ESPN.

"Let's go! I see you, boy! Yeah, yeah, yeah! Let's get it, West!” Arenas was heard yelling at the broadcast.

Other high school prospects on the West team are AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Meleek Thomas, Koa Peat, and Caleb Wilson.

Aside from Gilbert Arenas, Alijah’s mother Laura Govan, was also in New York to support his son as the tournament is a stepping stone for top recruits ahead of their collegiate career and potentially to their NBA dreams.

