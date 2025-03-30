Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, proudly took to Instagram on Saturday to highlight their son Alijah Arenas' training as part of the McDonald's All-American games roster. Govan shared snaps of her son battling against the nation's best during practice, followed by a highlight video of Alijah getting buckets.

Ad

"That's my baby ❤️," Govan captioned her first story.

(Image: @lauramgovan IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My Baby Is A Bucket ❤️," Govan captioned her story. "On His Grown Man SH&&."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

(Image: @lauramgovan IG)

Alijah Arenas is a five-star high school basketball star at Chatsworth High and was named a McDonald's All-American player earlier this year, a feat that even his father could not attain. Gilbert Arenas had announced his son's selection in his podcast, where Alijah relayed his feelings about his achievement.

Ad

"It’s special. It feels great," Alijah said. "Just to be a part of something special and play in a really big game, especially for me, having watched the game last year. I just always wanted to know what it felt like to play in a special game like that."

Alijah is Gilbert and Laura's second child and first son. All four of Gil's children are thriving basketball players, showcasing their potential to carry on their father's legacy in the sport.

Ad

Alijah Arenas commits to USC during Gilbert Arenas' podcast

During an episode of Gil's Arena in January, Alijah Arenas announced his commitment to USC.

With his dad and former NBA guard Nick Young sitting next to him, the five-star guard called USC coach Eric Musselman during the podcast to deliver the news. Following an excited reaction from the coach, Alijah proceeded to take off his jacket, revealing a No. 0 USC jersey.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 6-foot-6 guard chose USC over Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas and Gilbert Arenas' alma mater, Arizona.

"For me it felt like the best fit. For everybody that supported me on this journey just helped me see my path," Arenas said. "Then going on campus and seeing how USC was like it made me feel special. I talked to the coach and seeing what I could possibly be, it was amazing for me. I think I could really go and play for USC."

According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Alijah Arenas is the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class. He is also the No. 2 player in California out of Chatsworth High School.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback