"Different rules - Gilbert Arenas highlights double standards in Heat culture hype citing LeBron James & Jimmy Butler's eras

The Miami Heat, under longtime president Pat Riley, established the acclaimed "Heat Culture," which promoted a strong work ethic, discipline and a winning mentality. Most believe the culture was applied to everyone, irrespective of superstar status, but former player Gilbert Arenas doesn't.

Ad

On a Saturday episode of his podcast, The Gil's Arena Show, Arenas claimed that the culture was flawed. In his opinion, the culture when LA Lakers star LeBron James was at Miami was totally different from that of the present era.

"Norris [Cole] said it from his f***** mouth, that Heat culture when LeBron [was] there wasn't Heat culture. When LeBron left, Heat culture came. A player said it out of his mouth. He was there with LeBron to win it, and then he witnessed what Heat culture was when LeBron left. Very different rules."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arenas then pointed to Jimmy Butler's treatment in Miami, which he believes was different from his teammates.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Jimmy Butler is a superstar. You think Jimmy's rules are the same as everybody else? Because if it was, he wouldn't have been flying on his own plane when he wants to. Don't stay at the hotel. Stays at an Airbnb. Is that 'Heat Culture?'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Heat Culture" has come under intense scrutiny following the acrimonious exit of Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Pat Riley, who has been instrumental in shaping the culture, appeared to have fallen out with Butler, who was allegedly perceived as "not a team player."

The tension led to multiple suspensions issued to the now-Golden State Warriors guard.

LeBron James confirms Miami president Pat Riley banned his favorite snack

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, LeBron James confirmed the story about Pat Riley banning James' favorite chip cookies from team flights during his time with the Heat.

Ad

“That cookies story is true," James said. "Everybody knows I love chocolate chip cookies. One flight I got on and there was no more cookies and we all know where it came from."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This story was first revealed by James' former teammate and Miami legend Dwyane Wade during a podcast in February. Wade said it was a sign of Riley's "micromanaging" of the team, which had gone to four straight NBA Finals.

The situation allegedly added to the tension between James and Riley. James eventually left Miami and returned to his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in 2014 and helped them secure their first championship in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback