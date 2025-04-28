"That's crazy. Even though that's my pops": Kiyan Anthony raves about dad Carmelo Anthony's historic Syracuse achievement as he follows his footsteps

In choosing to sign with the Syracuse Orange, Kiyan Anthony has chosen to follow in the footsteps of his dad, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. However, he has some very big shoes to fill, as the former New York Knicks star gave the school its first and only NCAA title in 2003, and he did it as a freshman.

With the younger Anthony's arrival at Syracuse imminent, both Carmelo and Kiyan Anthony sat down with Justsmile Magazine and they talked about Carmelo's legacy, and Kiyan following it. The four-star small forward from Long Island Lutheran reflected on what his dad has done in his long basketball career:

"It’s crazy. Even though that’s my pops, that’s still one of my favorite players," Kiyan Anthony told the magazine.

In that issue, Carmelo reflected on his historic national title run in 2003, becoming the podcast host of "7PM in Brooklyn" alongside comedian Kid Mero and raising Kiyan. It also shows the father and son duo in their most fashionable and wearing some designer clothing and accessories.

The magazine teased the interview with a quote from Carmelo regarding his son asking about what happened when he was 18, which was his age when he led the Orange to their only national championship.

"I love when he comes to me like, 'Dad, what happened when you were 18?' That’s how I was when I was growing up, talking to my uncles and cousins," noted Carmelo Anthony.

The full interview with the two can be found in the sixth issue of Justsmile Magazine, which is made to order.

La La Anthony clarifies that her ex, Carmelo, did not pressure Kiyan Anthony to choose Syracuse

When Kiyan Anthony chose Syracuse last November, there were questions raised on whether or not his father pressured him to choose his alma mater, especially as Syracuse has had a dismal season this year.

His mom, actress La La Anthony, reiterated that they let Kiyan choose which school to go to by himself and that they never even tried to push him to choose one school over the others.

“I think it’s important to say that Kiyan really made this decision. I’m sure that everyone just assumes that Mel put the pressure on him or Mel told him he had to do this," La La said on Nov. 16, per Syracuse.com.

"Mel just gave input on all the schools. And we stepped back and allowed him to make a decision and told him whatever he decided we would support. Contrary to what people probably think, there was zero pressure from his dad to go to Syracuse,” she added.

Kiyan will be joined by fellow four-star Sadiq White in going to Syracuse next year.

