Proud mom La La Anthony glows as son Kiyan Anthony wins MVP award with dad Carmelo Anthony in attendance

Carmelo Anthony’s former wife, La La Anthony, showered their son Kiyan Anthony with praise on Instagram. The Long Island Lutheran basketball star led his school to a 60-49 win over Paul VI in the "A Very Melo Classic." Anthony, who scored 14 points, earned the MVP award.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The actress went on IG for yet another story featuring her son. She wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Proud mom!!!! @kiyananthony MVP!”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

La La Anthony proudly poses for a photo with her son, Kiyan Anthony, who was named the Hoophall Classic MVP. [photo: @lala/IG]

The former MTV host said she “drove 3 hours to see him play.” She went to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland to catch the senior basketball star in action. Carmelo Anthony, the host of the event, also sat courtside to cheer for the Syracuse commit.

La La Anthony drove three hours to watch the Long Island basketball star play. [photo: @lala/IG]

Kiyan Anthony won an MVP award for the second time in two weeks. The last time he lifted an individual trophy was roughly a week ago in the Spalding Hoophall Classic. He led Long Island to a 63-57 win over AZ Compass Prep.

After the win against Paul VI, the New York Knicks legend posed for a photo with the high school sensation following the MVP trophy presentation. La La later held up the trophy and had her picture taken with her son.

Carmelo Anthony during the MVP trophy presentation with his son Kiyan Anthony and La La Anthony showing off the trophy on Instagram. [photo: @lala/IG]

Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan Anthony once trolled La La Anthony for claiming she played basketball

Two months ago, La La Anthony appeared on the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast with Kiyan Anthony. Co-host Carmelo Anthony asked the mother and son some questions about the youngster’s journey in the sport.

Early in the discussion, the social media influencer told them that she understands the game from the fans and the players’ perspectives. She added that the reason she knows as much was because she once played basketball.

Melo promptly interrupted her:

(14:14 mark)

“Come on, now.”

La La looked at her son for help and asked if he would step in to say something. Instead the Long Island senior responded:

“When you played basketball?”

La La expressed her disbelief and insisted that she once did. Everyone just laughed at the exchange before moving on to a different topic. While the former NBA star and the high school sensation doubted her claim, there can be no denying she is Kiyan’s biggest fan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback