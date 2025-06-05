Analyst puts Sarah Strong ahead of Azzi Fudd as focal point of post-Paige Bueckers UConn 

UConn is keen to defend its national championship title in the upcoming season. While they may not have the services of Paige Bueckers, the experience of coach Geno Auriemma and the talent on the roster are enough to run it back.

Despite losing players, the Huskies have added the likes of Serah Williams and Kayleigh Heckle from the transfer portal, while international freshman Blanca Quinonez joins a completely stacked team.

Recently, on the "Big East Energy Network" podcast, college basketball analyst Mark Zanetto made a very controversial point regarding the face of the Huskies in the post-Bueckers era.

"If you took Paige Bueckers away from that team, I don't know if they win a national title next year—but I damn well know they’re in the Final Four. Because Sarah Strong is good enough to be the focal point of a team," Zanetto said.

"And you still have Azzi. So I think the real test for the whole “Sarah Strong needs to prove it on her own” narrative will come when Azzi goes. Her junior year — with her, Blanca, and whomever else UConn brings into the fold—will really shape her legacy, in my opinion. But that’s Sarah Strong. We’ll put her over here, because to me, she’s already proven a lot.

"Then you have Azzi, the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. She’s going into another offseason where she can focus entirely on basketball—not rehab. She’s fully healthy and reminded everyone why she is 100% one of the top prospects for the WNBA," he added.

(from 3:24 mark onwards)

Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd will be UConn Huskies' centerpieces in post-Paige Bueckers era

Strong had a sensational freshman year with the Huskies as she averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists with 58.6% shooting. The young forward stepped up her game in the postseason as she averaged 19.0 ppg, 11.6 rpg and 4.3 apg while shooting 50% from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, Fudd won the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player for her heroics in the postseason, especially in the championship game, where she dropped a masterclass of 24 points, guiding the Huskies to the title.

Fudd will return for the 2025/26 with renewed zeal as she will be fully fit and won't have to care about rehab too much. On Wednesday, she was seen grinding out on the court with trainer Chris Brickley, giving fans an indication of how hard the guard is working on her game ahead of her final collegiate season.

