Analyst says PJ Haggerty transfer doesn’t make Kansas State a tournament team, claims Memphis transfer waited too long

Former Memphis standout PJ Haggerty was named the AAC Player of the Year after starring under coach Penny Hardaway as the Tigers won the AAC regular season and tournament titles. After declaring for the 2025 NBA draft in April, Haggerty withdrew his name on Memorial Day.

Ad

Haggerty revealed that he had transferred to the Kansas State Wildcats. Reports had indicated that Haggerty had been seeking a $4 million payday from the Tigers or any team in the open market. On3's Joe Tipton revealed that he joined the Wildcats for less than that value.

During Wednesday's segment of the "CBS College Basketball Show," analyst Jon Rothstein said that Haggerty waited too long to make his transfer decision thus weakening his negotiating position.

Ad

Trending

"PJ Haggerty, All-American guard and played in Memphis last year waited a bit too long to test his market value and make a decision," Rothstein said (11:37). "He went to Kansas State on Memorial Day at a bit of a discount to what he would have gotten on the open market maybe a month ago. And now he's gonna go to Kansas State just like Coleman Hawkins went to Kansas State a year ago for big-time money.

Ad

"Maybe not the money he would've gotten but still a big-time payday and a big-time addition for Jerome Tang's team. I don't know if Kansas State is an NCAA Tournament team this year with PJ Haggerty. But I do know this, Kansas State will have an All-American on its roster next year."

Ad

Haggerty had a stellar season for Memphis last season averaging 21.7 points on 47.6% shooting from the floor and 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Analyst rubbishes PJ Haggerty $3 million report

After PJ Haggerty committed to the Wildcats, reports indicated that coach Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers had tabled a $3 million offer to the standout guard before withdrawing it, forcing him to take a lesser amount at Kansas State.

Ad

During Wednesday's segment of the "CBS College Basketball Show," analyst Gary Parrish dismissed those claims instead crediting the Tigers for moving on from Haggerty .

"According to the Memphis beat writers, there are two daily beat writers who cover the team full-time — that’s their job — Memphis pulled the offer," Parrish said (29:30). "Memphis moved on. Memphis either pulled it or massively decreased the offer.

Ad

"The idea is that, on Monday, PJ Haggerty had a $3 million offer from Memphis and a lesser offer from Kansas State but decided to take less from Kansas State instead of more from Memphis. I thought it was smart for Memphis to move on at some point."

The spotlight will be on PJ Haggerty next season as he attempts to take the Kansas State Wildcats dancing for the first time in three seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here