Analyst Seth Goodman changes tune on Cooper Flagg not being All-NBA talent ahead of 2025 draft 

Analyst Seth Goodman revised his evaluation of Cooper Flagg’s professional ceiling on the podcast "The Field of 68: After Dark" on Monday.

Goodman said he entered the year unsure if Flagg could develop into an All-NBA-level player. But now he believes that Flagg could be "a top-five player in the NBA.”

"I wasn't sure Cooper Flagg was gonna be a guy who could be an all-NBA-type caliber player,” Goodman said. “But he proved he could shoot. He proved he could handle the ball better; his handle got a lot tighter this year, I think, from start to finish.

“I think he's a guy who could be a top-five player in the NBA and under with that contract, and then you throw in the intangibles. Throw in those intangibles, which is Cooper Flagg plays hard and plays the right way all the time," he added.

Goodman called Flagg “the prize” of the upcoming draft class. With the Dallas Mavericks in position to select with the No. 1 pick, Goodman said Flagg shouldn’t be moved unless in exchange for an established superstar.

Flagg is expected to be a central figure in pre-draft evaluations.

Cooper Flagg set to go No. 1 in 2025 NBA draft

As per many reports, Flagg is projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The former Montverde Academy forward led his team to an undefeated season and was named National Player of the Year. He entered Duke as the top recruit in the 2024 class and has remained the consensus top prospect.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Flagg measured 6 feet, 7.75 inches without shoes, with a 7-foot wingspan, 8-foot-10.5 standing reach and 12 additional pounds since arriving at Duke.

Flagg is considered one of the top defensive prospects in the draft era. Evaluators cite his two-way versatility, with comparisons to Scottie Pippen, Andrei Kirilenko, and Jayson Tatum.

The Mavs hold the No. 1 pick and are not expected to trade it.

