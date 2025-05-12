"They told us dude was 6’9, why they lied?" - NBA fans erupt over Cooper Flagg's shocking official measurements ahead of draft night

For months, Cooper Flagg has been the consensus top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While the Duke star's placement in mock drafts has never been in much dispute, his official measurements have now thrown fans for a loop.

Major media outlets — including the website of the NBA itself — have pegged Flagg's height at 6-foot-9. However, when ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony reported Flagg's measurements from the NBA Draft Combine, the official number was shockingly off by a couple of inches:

"Duke’s Cooper Flagg’s official measurements from the NBA Draft Combine: 6’7 ¾ barefoot, 221 lbs, with a 7’0” wingspan and 8’10 ½" standing reach," Givony tweeted on Monday. "Flagg grew nearly an inch in the past year, while adding 12 pounds."

The discrepancy in Flagg's reported height drew a variety of reactions from fans online:

"They told us dude was 6’9… why they lied?" one fan tweeted.

"Gonna get dominated at PF in the NBA lol," another fan tweeted.

"Measuring them barefoot is so goofy to me man lol," another fan said.

"Wow. Could use a few more inches from Coop but not sure i could handle that!" another fan stated.

"6'9 with shoes then?," another fan asked.

"I don’t see it," another fan insisted.

Despite the discrepancy, Flagg is still expected to go ahead of everyone else in the NBA Draft, which takes place from June 25 to 26. In his lone season with the Blue Devils, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Flagg's versatility will allow him to thrive in the small forward position, especially if he refines his shooting stroke from beyond the arc. He can also play minutes at power forward if his team elects to field a small lineup in certain situations.

Cooper Flagg poses for pictorial ahead of 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

On Monday, Flagg pulled up to the McCormick Place Convention Center to attend the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. Ahead of the event, Flagg took part in a special pictorial:

In the pictorial, Flagg is posing with four hats representing the teams with the best odds to land the number one pick in the lottery: the Utah Jazz (14%), the Washington Wizards (14%), the Charlotte Hornets (14%), and the New Orleans Pelicans (12.5%).

Though these four teams have good odds, stranger things have happened in the history of the Draft Lottery. By Monday evening, Flagg will have a better idea of which franchise he'll be playing for in the upcoming season.

