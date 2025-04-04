Analyst Seth Greenberg snubs Cooper Flagg for Florida star as more clutch in crunch time

Seth Greenberg reiterated Cooper Flagg's candidacy for the Player of the Year award on ESPN's First Take on Friday. The analyst commended the freshman's size, skillset, competitiveness, team-first play style, and more.

Ad

However, when it came to choosing between Flagg and Walter Clayton Jr., Greenberg sided with the Florida senior for his impressive performances in "clutch time".

"Walter Clayton's done it in the clutch time. He's five for five in clutch time in the NCAA tournament. Walter Clayton, when the game is on the line, he is absolutely as best ... Walter Clayton has something inside of him that's just a little bit different.

Ad

Trending

"He wants the ball, he embraces the moment, he takes and makes big shots, he's 6-foot-3, he has the ball in his hands, he can create for himself, he can create for others but more importantly, when the game is on the line ... he makes plays."

"Like I said, I love Cooper Flagg. When the game is on the line throughout the season, Copper Flagg has not delivered."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Walter Clayton Jr. has been one of the most consistent players for Florida, averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals this season. He has increased his production in the NCAA tournament, scoring 22.2 points and 2.7 assists on 45.8% shooting across four contests.

The senior scored 22 second-half points in the Elite Eight game against Texas Tech on Saturday, and 15 points against UConn after the break to eliminate the defending champions.

The Duke freshman is leading the program in all major statistical categories other than blocks this season. However, Flagg is yet to take over a game like Walter Clayton. Moreover, in the regular season, opposing teams found success pressuring the Maine native during pivotal crunch-time possessions late in games.

Ad

What is next for Cooper Flagg's Duke and Walter Clayton Jr's Florida?

After going neck to neck against Texas Tech for 32 minutes, Florida was able to storm past the Red Raiders 84-79 to enter the Final Four on Thursday. The Gators will now play Auburn, which was one of the preseason favorites to win it all in October 2024. Clayton Jr. and co. will play the Tigers on Saturday, April 5.

For Cooper Flagg and Duke, the 85-65 win against Alabama marks the deepest run by the program under coach Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils will now face Houston on Saturday, looking to enter the championship game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here