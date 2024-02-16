Analyst shares 'gut feeling' about $818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's WNBA career amid breaking NCAAW scoring record

Caitlin Clark is the one name constantly making the rounds this season. While it was mostly regarding her excellent performances in the college basketball arena, this time, it was about her future. The 2024 WNBA draft is just two months away, and the interest for potential draftees is at an all-time high.

Speaking on the Iowa guard, sports columnist Chad Leistikow said on "The Pat McAfee Show":

"Her stance is she's gonna wait till the end. It's gonna be a gut feel at the end. I kinda think that she's probably gonna go. That is just my gut feel."

To further explain, Leistikow pointed out that Clark has accomplished everything that she promised to do when she first joined Iowa in 2020. Last season, the Hawkeyes reached the Final Four for the first time in 30 years. Besides this, Caitlin Clark's off-court popularity has transcended the college basketball sphere.

The guard's partnerships with Nike, Gatore and State Farm only add to her status as someone who is almost a household name. Taking into account all these factors, it seems likely that the 22-year-old will soon be rubbing shoulders with the pros.

The road ahead for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin and her class of seniors have the chance to waive one year owing to the pandemic and its effects on the games. If Clark chooses to follow through with the waiver, she will be welcomed with open arms by Iowa.

In case the guard chooses to declare draft, then her options are aplenty. With Indiana Fever winning the WNBA draft lottery, they will get the No. 1 pick. And if one were to go by the rumors, the Fever could potentially lock Caitlin Clark for the 2024 season. Her other options include the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks, among others.

Speaking on her future, the Des Moines native shared that she is taking it slow and focusing on finishing the 2023-24 season on a high note:

"I think it is very similar to recruiting. I think it is kinda just trusting your gut. To me what makes it so hard is both options are so good .. whether it is staying in Iowa, whether it is going to the WNBA, which has always been my dream," Clark said.

Regardless of her future, Caitlin Clark is giving her all to the Hawkeyes. She just became the NCAAW's all-time leading scorer after surpassing Kelsey Plum's 3,527 points with Washington.

Clark reached 3,569 points against the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday night. Until the end of this season, fans can only wait and watch as she continues to conquer new heights.

