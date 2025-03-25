LSU Tigers forward Aneesah Morrow had a stellar showing for another double-double in her team's March Madness victory on Monday. With her stacked production once again this season, Morrow and Co. pulled through for a 101-71 blowout of the sixth-seeded Florida State Seminoles as the third seed of Spokane Regional 1.

Ad

In 34 minutes, Morrow posted 26 points on 12-of-21 shooting, mostly coming from inside makes, with 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals as LSU (30-5) moved into the Sweet 16.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Morrow opened the game immediately with an offensive board, and her first score came from a layup at the 9:02 mark of the first quarter. She then made another lay-in before assisting her teammate on another made basket. Morrow converted on a couple more jumpers before showing her ability to make plays. Eventually, the Tigers had a 31-24 advantage at the end of one quarter.

As she has been throughout the 2024-2025 campaign for the Kim Mulkey-coached squad, Morrow is a force in the rebounding department. Her trait was seen throughout the second period, as the senior found herself on the foul line while finding baskets inside. But, the Seminoles fought back, trimming their deficit down to 50-49 heading into the second half.

Ad

To open the third frame, Morrow got a steal and then a layup as the Tigers looked rejuvenated. Successfully bringing her squad's edge back to double digits, the fourth-year standout continued to put the pressure on, through which her intangibles were on full display. LSU played poised throughout the third quarter, surging to an 81-55 with one quarter left to play.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two-way star was subbed back in at the 8:39 mark of the final period, where she immediately dished out a couple of assists. Morrow maintained her footing on the inside by getting putbacks and finding spots where her teammates could find her as the Tigers pulled away for a 101-71 beatdown of Florida State.

Take a look at Aneesah Morrow's stats for the win on Monday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Aneesah Morrow 34 26 11 7 2 0 12-21 0-1 2-2 2 1

Ad

Aneesah Morrow and the LSU Tigers record the program's most home wins in a season

Expand Tweet

Ad

With their second-round March Madness win, the LSU Tigers recorded the most home wins in program history for a single season with 19. It seems as though Kim Mulkey's squad is gaining all of the momentum as they head into their third straight Sweet 16 appearance.

Vying for their second national championship in three years, after winning it all in 2023, the Tigers will be matched against the second-seeded NC State Wolfpack on Friday in the winner-take-all tourney.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here