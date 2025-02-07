  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Aneesah Morrow Stats Tonight - How did LSU star fare vs Missouri? (Feb. 6)

Aneesah Morrow Stats Tonight - How did LSU star fare vs Missouri? (Feb. 6)

By Koby del Rosario
Modified Feb 07, 2025 11:20 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Missouri - Source: Imagn
Aneesah Morrow diving for a loose ball in Thursday's win over Missouri. - Source: Denny Medley, Imagn

LSU Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow recorded her 22nd double-double of the 2024-2025 season in Sunday's 14-point triumph over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 81-67. On Thursday, the Kim Mulkey-coached team snagged its ninth conference triumph, 24th overall, by way of the senior's yet another energy-filled performance.

Morrow dropped 13 points, seven of which came from the free throw line, a game-high 14 rebounds, two assists and four steals in 38 minutes. Although she did not shoot the ball well, going for just 3-for-13, the Chicago native showcased her versatile, all-around game in her squad's 10th SEC matchup.

also-read-trending Trending

Right from the opening tip, Morrow was a force on the glass. With this, she would find herself on the free throw line for her first score. Although the fourth-year standout did not produce many points, she was grabbing a hefty amount of boards immediately for her team. This wasn't enough, though, as Missouri led after the first quarter of play by four markers, 15-11.

Morrow would continue grabbing boards for her squad in the second period as she still struggled to find the bottom of the net on her field goals. The 6-foot-1 sensation's tenacious defense and hustle were sufficient to give LSU its own four-point edge to end the half up, 31-27.

It was the same story for Morrow to start the second half, but she would eventually make her freebies at the 5:01 mark to give Mulkey's squad the advantage, 36-35. Getting some more production from the charity stripe coupled with corralling down caroms, the Tigers built on their lead to the tune of 12 markers, 51-39, heading into the final frame.

With one more quarter to go, Morrow would keep racking in rebounds and being a pest on defense, showcasing her unparalleled energy. She would add a couple of jumpers to her point total as LSU would leave Missouri's home floor with the 11-point win, 71-60.

Here are Aneesah Morrow's stats in LSU's dub over Missouri on Thursday.

PlayerMPPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-PTFTTOPF
Aneesah Morrow381314
2403-130-27-1023

Aneesah Morrow surpasses Sylvia Fowles on the all-time rebounding list in NCAA history

Known for her knack of being a dominating interior presence, Aneesah Morrow has made the impressive accomplishment of surpassing former WNBA player and LSU Tigers product Sylvia Fowles for sixth place on the all-time NCAA rebounding list. The team's social media uploaded a video of the 39-year-old congratulating the 22-year-old on X.

"Ms. Aneesah, congratulations on surpassing me on the NCAA rebounding record," Fowles said. "It is such an honor to amongst players like yourself. Continue to be a beast. Continue to be a dog. Show no mercy, and congratulations."

For Morrow and the rest of the Tigers, they now look forward to another conference matchup as they face the No. 19-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday on their home floor.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी