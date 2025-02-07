Aneesah Morrow Stats Tonight - How did LSU star fare vs Missouri? (Feb. 6)

LSU Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow recorded her 22nd double-double of the 2024-2025 season in Sunday's 14-point triumph over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 81-67. On Thursday, the Kim Mulkey-coached team snagged its ninth conference triumph, 24th overall, by way of the senior's yet another energy-filled performance.

Morrow dropped 13 points, seven of which came from the free throw line, a game-high 14 rebounds, two assists and four steals in 38 minutes. Although she did not shoot the ball well, going for just 3-for-13, the Chicago native showcased her versatile, all-around game in her squad's 10th SEC matchup.

Right from the opening tip, Morrow was a force on the glass. With this, she would find herself on the free throw line for her first score. Although the fourth-year standout did not produce many points, she was grabbing a hefty amount of boards immediately for her team. This wasn't enough, though, as Missouri led after the first quarter of play by four markers, 15-11.

Morrow would continue grabbing boards for her squad in the second period as she still struggled to find the bottom of the net on her field goals. The 6-foot-1 sensation's tenacious defense and hustle were sufficient to give LSU its own four-point edge to end the half up, 31-27.

It was the same story for Morrow to start the second half, but she would eventually make her freebies at the 5:01 mark to give Mulkey's squad the advantage, 36-35. Getting some more production from the charity stripe coupled with corralling down caroms, the Tigers built on their lead to the tune of 12 markers, 51-39, heading into the final frame.

With one more quarter to go, Morrow would keep racking in rebounds and being a pest on defense, showcasing her unparalleled energy. She would add a couple of jumpers to her point total as LSU would leave Missouri's home floor with the 11-point win, 71-60.

Here are Aneesah Morrow's stats in LSU's dub over Missouri on Thursday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Aneesah Morrow 38 13 14

2 4 0 3-13 0-2 7-10 2 3

Aneesah Morrow surpasses Sylvia Fowles on the all-time rebounding list in NCAA history

Known for her knack of being a dominating interior presence, Aneesah Morrow has made the impressive accomplishment of surpassing former WNBA player and LSU Tigers product Sylvia Fowles for sixth place on the all-time NCAA rebounding list. The team's social media uploaded a video of the 39-year-old congratulating the 22-year-old on X.

"Ms. Aneesah, congratulations on surpassing me on the NCAA rebounding record," Fowles said. "It is such an honor to amongst players like yourself. Continue to be a beast. Continue to be a dog. Show no mercy, and congratulations."

For Morrow and the rest of the Tigers, they now look forward to another conference matchup as they face the No. 19-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday on their home floor.

