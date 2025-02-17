Aneesah Morrow Stats Tonight: How did LSU star fare vs Texas (Feb. 16)

Aneesah Morrow had another monster game for the No. 5-ranked LSU Tigers, tallying 15 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and three steals. However, her efforts weren't enough as the Lady Tigers fell, 65-58, to the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on Sunday.

Morrow strengthened her case for the National Player of the Year award, picking up her fifth consecutive double-double and 25th out of 27 games this season by grabbing 16 defensive rebounds and four offensive rebounds.

She shot 6 of 15 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to lead the Lady Tigers' charge.

The 6-foot-1 forward put up two points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in the first quarter, as both teams tightened their defense for a 10-10 standoff.

The DePaul transfer bounced back in the second quarter, tallying five points and eight rebounds to help LSU build a 28-19 lead at the half. Morrow's rebounding clinic gave her 15 rebounds in the first two quarters to go along with seven points, one assist and one steal.

Morrow turned up her offense in the third quarter with eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal, helping the Lady Tigers keep a 49-44 advantage going into the payoff period.

In the fourth quarter, she failed to score a point and only had one rebound and one steal. She and her team allowed Texas to steal the win after scoring 21 in the final period.

Here are Aneesah Morrow's final stats in LSU's loss to Texas:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Aneesah Morrow 37 15 20 2 3 0 6-15 0-1 3-4 4 4

Tigers vs Longhorns Game Recap: LSU collapses in payoff period to hand Texas first place in SEC

LSU failed to sustain its strong second-quarter spurt, allowing Texas to fight back in the second half and secure a seven-point win. The Longhorns and the Lady Tigers were in a defensive battle from the start, combining for only 47 points in the first 20 minutes.

The score picked up in the third period, with both teams scoring in the 20s but Texas had enough firepower in the fourth, piling up 21 points to overcome a five-point deficit and take home a 65-58 win against a distraught LSU team, who could only manage nine points in the final quarter.

LSU's offense was horrible in the fourth period, only Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson scored for them, as Texas (26-2, 12-1 in SEC) employed suffocating defense to snatch the victory away from the Lady Tigers (25-2, 10-2).

Both teams shot 33.3% from the field but Texas shot a perfect 21 of 21 from the free-throw line as compared to LSU's 13 of 19.

The Lady Tigers and the Longhorns picked up 44 rebounds each and Texas ruled the assists department, 13-7. They also ruled the steals (10-9) and blocks statistics (6-3) to secure the win.

What did you think of Aneesah Morrow's performance against Texas? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

