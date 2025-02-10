LSU’s Aneesah Morrow adores ex-teammate Angel Reese’s glamorous look 

LSU Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow was full of adoration for ex-teammate and Chicago Sky player Angel Reese after she shared stunning photos on social media. Angel Reese showcased glamorous style in the photos shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Reese shared a carousel dressed in a chic top and accessorized with dazzling layered chains, in one of the images. A second photo captured her smiling brightly while sitting in a car, in a black ensemble.

Trending

The post quickly gained traction, with Aneesah Morrow, Reese’s former teammate, dropping a heartfelt reaction through a couple of emojis.

“😍😍” Morrow commented.

LSU Tigers’ Aneesah Morrow adores ex-teammate Angel Reese’s glamorous look - Image source: Instagram/angelreese5

Aneesah Morrow has shot 50.7% for LSU this season, becoming a vital part of the Tigers' setup.

LSU’s Aneesah Morrow named finalist for Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award

LSU’s Aneesah Morrow has been named one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year award on Thursday, presented annually by the WBCA and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes the top power forward in women’s college basketball, and Morrow’s impressive season has placed her among the nation’s elite.

As a senior, Morrow has continued to dominate, adding to an already historic career. Earlier this season, she joined an exclusive club, becoming just the eighth player in NCAA Division I history to record both 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds.

Her 95 career double-doubles rank second in NCAA DI history, and she is on track to potentially become only the second player ever to reach 100 double-doubles. Currently tied for sixth all-time in rebounds with LSU legend Sylvia Fowles at 1,570, Morrow is projected to finish among the top three rebounders in NCAA DI history if she maintains her current pace.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at South Carolina - Source: Image via Imagn

This season, Morrow has been a force for the Tigers, averaging 18.6 points per game while leading the nation with 14.2 rebounds per game and 21 double-doubles. She is the only player in the country to have recorded two 20-point, 20-rebound games this season, nearly achieving a third in her recent performance against Mississippi State with 18 points and 20 rebounds on Feb. 2.

Morrow’s relentless play on the boards has helped LSU average 19 second-chance points per game, ranking her second nationally with 5.3 offensive rebounds per game.

In addition to Morrow’s recognition, LSU teammates Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams were also named finalists for the Hall of Fame’s positional awards at shooting guard and small forward, respectively.

Other athletes also nominated for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year award include: DeYona Gaston (Auburn), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (Baylor), Makayla Timpson (Florida State), Yvonne Ejim (Gonzaga), Kendall Bostic (Illinois), Addy Brown (Iowa State), Liatu King (Notre Dame), Sania Feagin (South Carolina), Kiki Iriafen (USC).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here