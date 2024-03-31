“Angel Reese is so a*s” - College hoops fans roast $1.8M NIL-valued LSU star predicting upset against No. 2 UCLA

College basketball sensation Angel Reese is on the receiving end as she prepares to face the No. 2 UCLA Bruins. Kim Mulkey's side will enter the game as the underdogs - a narrative circulating over social media.

A key battle to look out for in the game would be that of Reese and UCLA center Lauren Betts. Standing at 6'7'', Betts has averaged 14.9 points and nine rebounds per game this season. Reese recently spoke about her matchup against Betts.

"Of course, people are going to think that I’m not at the advantage,” Reese said. “Of course, I’m not going to be as [good] against bigger players, but I think I’ve proven myself a lot this year playing against bigger players."

Fans who want Reese to lose the Sweet 16 game against UCLA trolled her on X after her comments on Betts.

With criticism mounting, 'Bayou Barbie' has a chance to prove her detractors wrong by leading her team to victory in the NCAA Tournament.

Angel Reese faced criticism ahead of Sweet 16 game against UCLA

Ahead of LSU's Sweet 16 showdown against UCLA, Angel Reese was scrutinized for her decision-making on the court.

Analysts Carmelo Anthony, Kid Mero, and Sam Jay cited concerns about LSU's form in contrast to South Carolina on the "7PM in Brooklyn" show.

"For me personally, LSU is playing sloppy basketball; they're not the same team they used to be. I think Reese is way too confident, her decision-making, I hate to say it, it's terrible," Jay pointed out.

"She takes the wildest shots, shots from behind like, why are you shooting now, right in this moment. They don't seem to have composure, when it is necessary to have composure."

In a game against the Blue Raiders, ESPN analysts Andreya Carter and Rebecca Lobo also dissected Reese's performance.

"LSU has to make better decisions offensively," Carter said via On3. "And Angel Reese, 3-of-10 from the field. I know they’re being physical with her, but she’s not making good decisions. She comes down the court, full court, and misses the layup."

Criticism surrounding Reese's decision-making comes at a crucial juncture for LSU, as they aim to defend their championship title.

As LSU prepares to face UCLA in the Sweet 16, all eyes will be on Reese and her ability to deliver under pressure.