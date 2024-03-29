$1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese drops stylish new merch ahead of Sweet 16 clash against UCLA

LSU star Angel Reese is on her way to Albany, New York, to face UCLA in a Sweet 16 matchup. The LSU Tigers have a fantastic chance of making a deep tournament run if she has a great night.

The hooper's NIL valuation currently stands at $1.8 million as per On3. The 'Bayou Barbie' posted an animated video on her official Instagram account, showcasing her new merchandise collection. The stylish collection features two new designs named 'Lifestyle Collage Collection' and 'Mantra.' Both new designs are available on her official website.

Along with dropping a new line of merch, Reese also joined hands with makeup brand CoverGirl to promote a new range of lip gloss on TikTok. In the video, the 21-year-old is seen applying her favorite lip product.

"All you need is a lip," Angel Reese said.

Reese is known for her bold fashion sense and outfit choices. She has made it a point to share outfit details regularly on her social media account. Additionally, as a makeup lover, she shares her opinions and reviews on various types of products that she receives in the form of PR packages.

Angel Reese draws criticism for barging into an opponent

The LSU Lady Tigers came up against the Middle Tennessee State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Though the Tigers won the game, it was not a smooth ride. Reese once again faced criticism for her antics during the game.

A viral video capturing Angel Reese forcefully colliding with an opponent, apparently fueled by frustration following a series of unfavorable plays, received attention from fans on social media. Numerous fans drew similarities between her actions and those of Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark.

She was also seen taunting Middle Tennessee's Anastasia Boldyreva during a layup attempt. This earned Boldyreva a foul, and while exiting the game, she saw Reese waving her goodbye.

Following a sluggish beginning, the Tigers staged an impressive comeback in the second half, ultimately clinching an 83-56 win to progress to the Sweet 16. Reese played an important role with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Will the Tigers make it past Sweet Sixteen?