LSU superstar forward Angel Reese has been having an eventful post-Valentines, first getting a custom-made gift from her boyfriend, Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese (per On3) also showed off a package of beauty products from Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics brand by Rihanna, alongside a handwritten letter.

She captioned the post:

"I LOVE ME SOME @FENTYBEAUTY @FENTYSKIN."

Angel Reese's IG story

Angel Reese collaborated with Mielle in 2023

Angel Reese was a woman in demand after her theatrics and stellar skills on the court en route to winning the national championship with the LSU Tigers last year.

One of her most prominent NIL deals then was her collaboration with the popular hair care brand Mielle.

In September, during the launch of their first marketing campaign, "From One Queen to Another," Reese revealed why the partnership meant so much to her.

“I've known about Mielle since I was young," Reese said. "I've always used their products [on my] naturally curly hair. They always emphasize Black women and Black queens.”

“[Founder] Monique is fan of mine and has been super supportive of me. So when she reached out to me, I was so amazed. She started her brand in her kitchen at home. I know that's really hard, especially as a Black woman, so just being able to see how she has excelled into her brand now has just been great. I love everything that she represents.”

Reese also revealed where her fashion-centric approach to sports stems from.

“My grandma used to always tell me that back in the day when she played sports, she always had her lipstick on," Reese said. "She’s always emphasized looking good on the court. She called me [recently] and was like, "That hair was looking good on the court. The ponytail was swinging. What color are your nails?" Stuff like that."

"When she's watching my games, she's not just watching what's going on. She's looking at nails, hair, everything.”

Angel Reese also explained her creative fashion choices despite occasionally getting criticism from basketball fans.

“I don't let anybody put me in a box," Reese said. "What I like is what I like and I feel like that's what should go for anybody in the world. I'm a nails girl, I'm a lashes girl. I'm an edges girl. Those are my things. Everybody brings their own thing. We’re not the same and I just love that for us.”

With renowned brands like Mielle and Fenty Beauty on her NIL portfolio, Angel Reese has a decent investment on the fashion side.