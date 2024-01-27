LSU basketball stars, Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson have found themselves on the end of CBB fans ire both for their fashion choices and their displays in the Tigers' 76-70 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Johnson had 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist, while Reese had 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, which aren't the worst numbers against the No. 1 team in the country.

Reese did foul out with 4:02 remaining on the clock, which led to the Gamecocks taking advantage of her absence to close out the thrilling game at a soldout Pete Maravich Assembly.

After the game, the outspoken Flau'Jae Johnson commented on Reese fouling out and how it affected LSU's game plan.

“Experience – that was a big hit for us,” Johnson said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “We had four minutes left – that's too much time to not have Angel Reese on the floor.”

On the other hand, CBB fans were not so forgiving on X.

Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson rolling in NIL deals

They might have lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday evening and gotten hilariously roasted by the CBB fraternity on social media. Still, LSU stars Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson are rolling in NIL deals.

Johnson recently headlined the launch of the JBL Audio program 'JBL Campus' alongside college student-athletes like Kansas' Hunter Dickinson and Georgia's Nazir Stackhouse.

“I’m excited to continue growing my partnership with JBL through a program that embodies the spirit of self-discovery and amplifies authentic voices," Johnson said at the launch. “It’s not just about sound. It’s about celebrating the individuality that makes each of us different and unique throughout campus.”

Angel Reese recently became the first student-athlete to have her branded apparel collection carried by one of the biggest sports retailers in the country, the $11.7 billion worth Dicks Sporting Goods, to show just how far-reaching her influence is.

Reese, who also has a NIL deal with Beats, gifted the entire Tigers team a pair of Beats headphones before the marquee matchup against South Carolina, and the moment was documented on a TikTok clip.

"We have a big game tomorrow, and keeping us focused and just staying together as a team,” Reese said in the clip. “Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships. So, here’s something to keep us all locked in to push forward for the rest of this season, one game at a time."

Their fashion choices might occasionally hit and miss, but Reese and Johnson won't take too much notice of the naysayers whenever they lose a game because the NIL money erases all the noise.