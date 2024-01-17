Angel Reese's BF Cam'Ron heaps praise on $1.7 million NIL-valued athlete after major milestone: "Tuff 10"

LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings. She has become the de facto face of women's college basketball since April 2023. She also recently achieved a major milestone.

Angel Reese, who has a $1.7M NIL valuation, according to On3, recently got her branded apparel collection into Dicks Sporting Goods, the largest sporting retailer in the country, worth $11.7 billion. This is a first for a college student-athlete.

Her long-term boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, celebrated the milestone on his Instagram page with the caption:

"Tuff 10."

Angel Reese now has branded apparel in Dick's Sporting Goods.

Angel Reese's Midas touch

With Reebok reentering the basketball scene, the company needed a face to help bring younger shoppers into the door, and Angel Reese was chosen to be that student-athlete.

After NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was named the president of basketball, he immediately called up the 21-year-old and signed her up for a multi-year shoe deal.

He bragged about snagging her signature during the unveiling of the deal.

"For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT," Shaq said.

Angel Reese released a statement expressing her delight at the deal.

"I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq, along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid," Reese said in a statement.

Off night for Angel Reese

Although Angel Reese has been playing out of her skin since she returned to her team after her unexplained absence, she had a horrible end to a night where she tallied 24.0 points and 11.0 rebounds.

With just 32 seconds left and down two points, she tried to drive with the ball toward the rim, but had it stolen from her, leading to the Tigers losing their first game in 16 attempts.

During her postgame news conference, coach Kim Mulkey explained why the Tigers tried the unconventional route at the end of the game.

"I wasn't getting anything out of every other thing we tried for 40 minutes," Mulkey said. "She's a returning All-American, and I thought, Let's just do a one-four flat. Confidence, trust. I let Angel bring the ball up the floor. I thought we were struggling trying to make a pass on the wing, the wing down to her.

"What the heck? Just do a one-four flat and let's see."

It was Reese's 50th LSU game with at least 10 points, the best of any Tigers player ever.